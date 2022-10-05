Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

New 'revolutionary' pizza business gets residency at Norwich pub

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:20 PM October 5, 2022
Jamie Dormon has launched La Repubblica Della Pizza at the Ribs of Beef pub in Norwich. 

Jamie Dormon has launched La Repubblica Della Pizza at the Ribs of Beef pub in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

You can now enjoy the authentic taste of Italy at a riverside pub in the city thanks to a new kitchen residency.

La Repubblica Della Pizza serves food at the Ribs of Beef in Wensum Street from 12noon to 3pm and 5pm to 9pm every Monday and Tuesday.

The Recipe Kitchen Norwich already offers burgers Wednesday to Sunday.

Jamie Dormon has launched new 'revolutionary' pizza business La Repubblica Della Pizza.

Jamie Dormon has launched new 'revolutionary' pizza business La Repubblica Della Pizza. - Credit: Supplied

The new business is run by Jamie Dormon, 46, and for the last year he has helped his friend out who runs a pizza wedding catering service. 

It is a big step for Mr Dormon who has bipolar disorder and for years has struggled with his mental health.

He said: "I've now got the right level of medication which makes a huge difference and it really quietens my mind to focus on making the pizza.

"I like the strapline that our pizzas are revolutionary and the feedback has been brilliant so far." 

Tuck into authentic Italian pizza at the Ribs of Beef in Norwich.

Tuck into authentic Italian pizza at the Ribs of Beef in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

Most Read

  1. 1 City barber 'changing lives' through unique hair replacement service
  2. 2 Grade II-listed apartment with views over Norwich Market for sale for £160k
  3. 3 Police called to 'stand-off' between coach driver and passenger
  1. 4 Arrest made after criminal damage at McDonald's restaurant
  2. 5 St Stephens Street has finally reopened but without any bus stops
  3. 6 'Real-life superhero', Jules Bevis, remembered by his family and children
  4. 7 Drivers flout road closures to frustration of city bosses
  5. 8 How St Stephens Street in Norwich has changed over the years
  6. 9 Farm shop launches in NR3 plant store selling fresh fruit and veg
  7. 10 Further road closures planned as work continues on new school near Norwich

There are currently four options, all with a base of tomato sauce and mozzarella, which are the Margherita, Diavola with salami, nduja and chilli flakes, Capricciosa, with Norfolk ham, Portobello mushrooms and grilled artichokes, and Vegetariana, with red onion, roasted red peppers, olives and rocket.

The vegetarian pizzas can also be made vegan using plant-based cheese. 

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Don't Miss

WAW Diamond Road venue

Norwich Live News

Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jules Bevis died at a charity boxing event

Man who died at charity boxing event in Norwich named

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Homeless people have set up tents in Orford Place. Pictured inset is Tess Bickerstaff, owner of Norwich Yoga Central

Trade plummets for business after homeless disputes in city centre

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Arminghall Car Boot takes place from March until December 

'People are tightening their belts' - Meet the sellers at popular car boot

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon