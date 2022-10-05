New 'revolutionary' pizza business gets residency at Norwich pub
- Credit: Supplied
You can now enjoy the authentic taste of Italy at a riverside pub in the city thanks to a new kitchen residency.
La Repubblica Della Pizza serves food at the Ribs of Beef in Wensum Street from 12noon to 3pm and 5pm to 9pm every Monday and Tuesday.
The Recipe Kitchen Norwich already offers burgers Wednesday to Sunday.
The new business is run by Jamie Dormon, 46, and for the last year he has helped his friend out who runs a pizza wedding catering service.
It is a big step for Mr Dormon who has bipolar disorder and for years has struggled with his mental health.
He said: "I've now got the right level of medication which makes a huge difference and it really quietens my mind to focus on making the pizza.
"I like the strapline that our pizzas are revolutionary and the feedback has been brilliant so far."
There are currently four options, all with a base of tomato sauce and mozzarella, which are the Margherita, Diavola with salami, nduja and chilli flakes, Capricciosa, with Norfolk ham, Portobello mushrooms and grilled artichokes, and Vegetariana, with red onion, roasted red peppers, olives and rocket.
The vegetarian pizzas can also be made vegan using plant-based cheese.