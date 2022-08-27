New pizza van offering DIY toppings launches in city

Behar Kamberi and Klajdi Zela, joint owners of Pizza Canvas on Middletons Lane in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Pizza lovers can have free reign over their choice of toppings at a new mobile business.

Pizza Canvas, based in Hellesdon, Norwich is giving people the chance to build their own perfect slice - offering 25 options to choose from.

From inside a sleek, freshly renovated trailer, business partners Behar Kamberi and Klajdi Zela can be found serving up personalised freshly baked pizza at their pitch at the Jet Garage in Middletons Lane.

Pizza Canvas on Middletons Lane in Norwich.

Mr Kamberi, 23, said: "I've always enjoyed eating good food and had a passion for cooking so its really exciting to start this first venture.

"There are lots of places in the city but I couldn't find anywhere that catered for what I wanted.

"They would have their set toppings and any substitutions would cost an arm and a leg.

The pair hard at work at Pizza Canvas

"I saw a gap in the market and thought it would be a great idea to offer build-your-own pizzas.

"We give customers a blank canvas from which they can create their own personalised pizzas with the toppings they want. It's entirely your own choice."

A pizza being made at Pizza Canvas on Middletons Lane in Norwich.

Pizza Canvas launched on August 11 and has had a positive response so far from customers.

There are 25 choices on offer which include a range of sauces, cheeses, meats and vegetables to be added as customers wish.

Klajdi Zela, joint owner of Pizza Canvas on Middletons Lane in Norwich, making a pizza.

While it is Mr Kamberi's first foray into the food industry, business partner Klajdi Zela, 26, brings his five years' experience working in the restaurant industry to the table.

It took eight months to make the dream become a reality, with the pair building it all from scratch themselves.

"Being completely new to this it took longer than expected and we ran into a few things I had to learn before we were ready.

"We got the trailer ready ourselves and did everything from scratch.

A pizza made at Pizza Canvas on Middletons Lane in Norwich.

"At the moment we are still finding our feet but once we get a bit more experience we hope to venture to different places to serve our pizzas and also to try new things.

"One dream for the future is to start a drive-thru pizza restaurant where people can pick up a pizza on their way back home," he added.