Christmas taste test: BARGAIN pigs in blankets bag the prize

It’s the most wonderful time of the year …

Christmas is officially upon us and with that comes the brand new Evening News taste tests!

For every week from now until Christmas the team will be testing classic Christmas foods so you can make the best choice for the big day.

Today test pigs in blankets and in weeks to come we will try stuffing, mulled wine, minced pies and of course, sprouts.

For pigs in blankets the team hit Norwich to track down items which ranged in price.

The supermarket shelves - it looks like independent butchers haven't quite released their stocks yet - were packed with goodies.

Here's what the team thought of each item:

1. Tesco, 20 pigs in blankets, £3.50

These were probably our least favourite.

Evening News visual journalist and Taste Test guest judge, Ella Wilkinson, said: "They're disgusting. The texture of the sausage is awful."

The team found they were also the most difficult items to crisp up.

Evening News news editor, Ellie Pringle, said: "The bacon had too much fat in it - not streaky enough."

2. Marks & Spencer, Plant Kitchen No Pork Pigs in Duvets, £5

The most expensive bites on the list but these pigs in duvets did live up to the hype.

Ellie said: "They've got a lot of flavour - like chorizo. I'd definitely say they're a good alternative for people who are trying to cut out meat this Christmas."

Ella added: "I did find them a bit salty. The pastry was really nice though which balanced it out."

3. Aldi, pigs in blankets, £1.79

These were the winners for both Ellie and Ella.

Ellie said: "These ones by far got the crispiest which is what I'm looking for."

Ella added: "The texture of the bacon on these is so much better - and the flavour is so much better without being salty."

4. Iceland, pigs in blankets, £2.29

These came third in the line up.

Again, its shortfall was the bacon.

Ella said: "They've got a lot of fat on them as well so they look a bit wet - it's not very appealing."

Ellie added: "I don't really like how they've congealed in the bowl - I wouldn't want it on my Christmas dinner plate."

The verdict:

Aldi is absolutely the winner here on both price and flavour.

An honourable mention goes to M&S for their veggie-friendly option.