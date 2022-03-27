New loaded doughnut deliver business officially launches in city
A new loaded doughnut delivery business has been going down a treat since its official launch in Norwich.
Desert-lovers in the city have been enjoying the new sweet offering from Peng Donuts which is based at the Fat Fox Pizza Den in Prince of Wales Road.
It is run by Richard Chisnell and his business partner Holly Moore.
Since the business’s launch, Mr Chisnell said the feedback has been “amazing”.
“It has been going great so far, people have been surprised how good they are,” he added. "We have packed them with fillings and toppings.
“The best seller so far has been the Ferrero Roche which is filled with hazelnut spread and we crush hazelnuts in melted chocolate and dip it in it.
“Our Caramac and Mini Egg doughnuts have also been popular.
"If all goes well, we are looking to expand and get into some coffee shops or pubs."
Peng Donuts are available for delivery on Just Eat from Tuesday to Thursday 5pm until 11pm and Friday to Saturday 5pm until 3am.
You can follow the business here.