New doughnut delivery business with 'unique' flavours to launch in Norwich
- Credit: Archant
Turkish delight, Ferrero Rocher and strawberry milkshake are just some of the flavours that will be loaded on fresh doughnuts to be delivered in Norwich.
The Fat Fox Pizza Den in Prince of Wales Road will soon be adding the sugary treats to its menu and shop offering.
Owner Richard Chisnell said he was inspired after a trip to Universal Studios in Florida where he saw people were queueing for miles to get their hands on some “crazy” doughnuts.
And with an unused space downstairs at his pizza firm, the 41-year-old and his business partner, Holly Moore, decided to create a dedicated baking area where they hope to come up with their own unique toppings and filling.
The new business called, Peng Donuts, is set to launch on Friday, March 4.
“I thought it was something I could do back in Norwich,” said Mr Chisnell.
“But I wanted to create something a bit crazier and more unique. They are going to be thick and full of flavour.”
Most Read
- 1 No appointments needed at new million-pound medical hub in city
- 2 Obituary: Family honours teacher who was 'respected by everyone'
- 3 First look inside new Lidl supermarket in Taverham
- 4 Two US bombers spotted flying over Norwich after operation overseas
- 5 Rat-infested pub torn down to make way for eco-friendly homes
- 6 Say cheese! Are you in these Norwich school photos from years gone by?
- 7 Man taken to hospital after medical incident in Norwich city centre
- 8 Source of sewage spewing into city river discovered
- 9 Road near Norwich blocked by fallen electricity cable
- 10 Heavy traffic causes delays across city
Mr Chisnell, who opened Fat Fox Pizza Den in June 2020, was previously a baker for 15 years.
He hopes his doughnut creations will be just as well received as his pizzas.
He said: “I am passionate about baking. It has brought me more joy than anything else I have done.
“It is the feeling when you see something you’ve made and people are enjoying it.
“The dream would be to open a little coffee and doughnut shop. But in the current climate, it is difficult. It is not really viable right now. But maybe in the future.”
It comes after a difficult start to the year for his neighbouring bar and club, the Lemon Sherbet, when Plan B Covid-19 restrictions were put into place.
But as part of his plans to adapt, this year Mr Chisnell is set to make Fat Fox Pizza a permanent fixture in a NR3 pub, which is yet to be announced.
Peng Doughnuts will soon be available to order from a new website, Deliveroo and directly from the Fat Fox Pizza Den.
Deliveries will be available from Tuesday to Thursday, 5pm until 11pm and Friday and Saturday until 3am.