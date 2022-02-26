New doughnut delivery business with 'unique' flavours to launch in Norwich

Peng Donuts is a new business set to launch from the Fat Fox Pizza Den in Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Archant

Turkish delight, Ferrero Rocher and strawberry milkshake are just some of the flavours that will be loaded on fresh doughnuts to be delivered in Norwich.

The Fat Fox Pizza Den in Prince of Wales Road will soon be adding the sugary treats to its menu and shop offering.

Owner Richard Chisnell said he was inspired after a trip to Universal Studios in Florida where he saw people were queueing for miles to get their hands on some “crazy” doughnuts.

Richard Chisnell, owner of The Fat Fox Pizza Den in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

And with an unused space downstairs at his pizza firm, the 41-year-old and his business partner, Holly Moore, decided to create a dedicated baking area where they hope to come up with their own unique toppings and filling.

The new business called, Peng Donuts, is set to launch on Friday, March 4.

Peng Donuts is new business set to launch in Norwich. - Credit: Richard Chisnell

“I thought it was something I could do back in Norwich,” said Mr Chisnell.

“But I wanted to create something a bit crazier and more unique. They are going to be thick and full of flavour.”

Mr Chisnell, who opened Fat Fox Pizza Den in June 2020, was previously a baker for 15 years.

He hopes his doughnut creations will be just as well received as his pizzas.

He said: “I am passionate about baking. It has brought me more joy than anything else I have done.

“It is the feeling when you see something you’ve made and people are enjoying it.

“The dream would be to open a little coffee and doughnut shop. But in the current climate, it is difficult. It is not really viable right now. But maybe in the future.”

It comes after a difficult start to the year for his neighbouring bar and club, the Lemon Sherbet, when Plan B Covid-19 restrictions were put into place.

Sherbet Lemon in Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Emily Thomson

But as part of his plans to adapt, this year Mr Chisnell is set to make Fat Fox Pizza a permanent fixture in a NR3 pub, which is yet to be announced.

Peng Doughnuts will soon be available to order from a new website, Deliveroo and directly from the Fat Fox Pizza Den.

Deliveries will be available from Tuesday to Thursday, 5pm until 11pm and Friday and Saturday until 3am.