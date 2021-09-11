News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New Norwich pasta bar Yard gets 'amazing response'

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:00 AM September 11, 2021   
Pasta bar Yard opened in Norwich in July this year and it has proved very popular. 

Newly opened Norwich pasta bar Yard has proved a massive hit for its affordable and authentic food packed with local produce. 

Yard launched in Pottergate in July and it is the brainchild of Brick Pizza owner George Colley and his friend Natty Crothers.

On offer is a simple menu of classic pasta dishes, including rigatoni with sausage, crème fraîche and fennel and pappardelle with beef shin ragù, and every item is under £10. 

Rigatoni with sausage, crème fraîche and fennel from Yard pasta bar in Norwich. 

There are also a range of sides designed for sharing, with options such as Bread Source sourdough with confit garlic and anchovies and burrata with Nocerella oil and cocktails are also available.

Mr Colley, 31, said: "Yard has a similar ethos to Brick and we wanted an affordable, high quality pasta place. 

"The feedback has been very positive and we have had an amazing response from customers and we also have an amazing team and suppliers." 

Ali Hunt, manager at Yard on Pottergate in Norwich

Yard takes walk-ins only and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm to 11.30pm - follow on Instagram @yardnorwich

