Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Hotel brings back popular street food event

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:36 PM May 11, 2022
The Park Farm Hotel and Leisure is running street food evenings on Mondays and Tuesdays from now until the end of June

The Park Farm Hotel and Leisure is running street food evenings on Mondays and Tuesdays from now until the end of June - Credit: Park Farm Hotel/Archant

A hotel near Norwich is opening its grounds to some of Norfolk's best street food vendors for a for a special weekly event.

Park Farm Hotel and Leisure in Hethersett began hosting street food nights over lockdown when guests could no longer visit its hotel and restaurant.

Brand manager Lucy Gowing said: "We started the event during lockdown as we had a giant empty car park not being used so we thought we'd reach out to vendors and see if any wanted to come down.

There are a range of starters and mains on offer from new Thai takeaway Phat Khao.

Phat Khao is one of the street food vendors who has been visiting park Farm Hotel for its street food evenings - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

"Once our kitchen reopened we paused the event but now want to bring them back to give our chefs a couple of nights off a week before the busy summer starts and offer our guests something a little different.

"Our guests have been really enjoying it and the food has been amazing. We are spoiled."

The street food nights will run Monday and Tuesday evenings between 5pm and 8pm until the end of June.

Food and Drink
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Brandon Williams of Norwich at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture

Norwich Live News

Norwich City investigating Instagram posts by Brandon Williams

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Irstead House Italianate villa, Norwich, Norfolk

Grade II listed Italian-style villa in Norwich on sale for £950k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Jerry Springer

City fight 'like something out of the Jerry Springer show'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Churros for the People on Norwich Market has launched a new eat-in tapas menu and now serves alcohol. 

7 of the quirkiest places to eat in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon