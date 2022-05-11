Hotel brings back popular street food event

The Park Farm Hotel and Leisure is running street food evenings on Mondays and Tuesdays from now until the end of June - Credit: Park Farm Hotel/Archant

A hotel near Norwich is opening its grounds to some of Norfolk's best street food vendors for a for a special weekly event.

Park Farm Hotel and Leisure in Hethersett began hosting street food nights over lockdown when guests could no longer visit its hotel and restaurant.

Brand manager Lucy Gowing said: "We started the event during lockdown as we had a giant empty car park not being used so we thought we'd reach out to vendors and see if any wanted to come down.

Phat Khao is one of the street food vendors who has been visiting park Farm Hotel for its street food evenings - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

"Once our kitchen reopened we paused the event but now want to bring them back to give our chefs a couple of nights off a week before the busy summer starts and offer our guests something a little different.

"Our guests have been really enjoying it and the food has been amazing. We are spoiled."

The street food nights will run Monday and Tuesday evenings between 5pm and 8pm until the end of June.