Chef and baker launch new business delivering bread and sweet treats

Published: 6:00 PM February 3, 2021 Updated: 6:08 PM February 3, 2021

Chef Emily Parry and artist and baker Sam Cook have launched a new online business called Pals Shop, delivering bakes, puddings and preserves to Norwich and the surrounding areas. - Credit: Contributed

A couple whose careers were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic have decided to go it alone by launching an online shop delivering bakes, preserves and puddings.

Emily Parry, 29, grew up in Norfolk and before the first lockdown she worked as a chef in London, but after being furloughed she left her job.

Rhubarb pie - Credit: Emily Parry

She decided with partner Sam Cook, 32, originally from Devon, to move from the capital back to Norfolk to be with family.

Mr Cook, who is a baker, artist and art technician, is self-employed and had a drop in work due to coronavirus so the move made sense.

The pair spent lockdown trying out lots of different recipes in their new Norwich home and began giving treats to friends and family.

After perfecting the products they launched their new online business Pals Shop.

Roasted hazelnut and dark chocolate cookie - Credit: Sam Cook

The concept is based around sustainable practices and seasonal produce, which they have sourced from Norfolk where possible.

They are delivering from postcodes NR1 to NR8 every Friday between 2pm and 5pm and on Sundays that week's menu is posted online, with the deadline for pre-orders at 5pm on Tuesdays.

Each time they will offer a pudding, a selection of bakes and one or two preserves or sauces and there will always be a savoury loaf and goat butter shortbread.

The produce is sourced in Norfolk where possible, including local rhubarb. - Credit: Sam Cook

Miss Parry said: "Both our careers have taken a huge hit because of coronavirus and one of the ways to sustain ourselves and our minds was to start something very small scale from home.

"We wanted to find a way to connect with people in Norwich as we've just moved here.

Couple Emily Parry and Sam Cook have moved to Norwich and set up Pals Shop. - Credit: Georgia Parry

"During the various lockdowns, we've given things to our friends and family and it is a nice way to stay in touch by sending a cake, cookie or pudding and Pals Shop is based around that.

"With the goat butter shortbread, we like to play around with sweet things in more unusual ways and we use what is in season and source locally if we can."

Goat butter shortbread, which will be available every week - Credit: Sam Cook

Order at palsshop.co.uk and delivery is £2 or free for orders over £10.

For more food and drink news, as well as reviews and recipes, you can sign up to our newsletter here.