Café launches pay it forward board to buy coffees and food for homeless

A Norwich café, which already gives coffees and leftover food to the homeless, now has a way customers can do the same.

Artel in London Street has launched a 'paid forward' board, which is behind the till.

Customers can give money towards a specific item and the receipt is then pinned on the board.

The Artel team then look out for those in need on London Street and can invite them in for a free coffee or lunch.

Ed Le May, manager, said: "A lot of homeless people gather at the top of Prince of Wales Road or London Street and we already offered a free coffee here and there and leftover buns.

"Our customers noticed this and were requesting if they could purchase items for the less fortunate too, so we decided to create a platform.

"We have been doing it a week and people have been taking it up like wildfire.

"Some have come in to pay forward when not even getting something for themselves."