Café launches pay it forward board to buy coffees and food for homeless

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:57 AM September 16, 2022
Artel manager Ed Le May with the paid forward board above him. 

Artel manager Ed Le May with the paid forward board above him. - Credit: Archant

A Norwich café, which already gives coffees and leftover food to the homeless, now has a way customers can do the same.

Artel in London Street has launched a 'paid forward' board, which is behind the till.

Customers can give money towards a specific item and the receipt is then pinned on the board.

Buy coffees or food for the homeless at Artel in Norwich. 

Buy coffees or food for the homeless at Artel in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

The Artel team then look out for those in need on London Street and can invite them in for a free coffee or lunch.  

Ed Le May, manager, said: "A lot of homeless people gather at the top of Prince of Wales Road or London Street and we already offered a free coffee here and there and leftover buns.

"Our customers noticed this and were requesting if they could purchase items for the less fortunate too, so we decided to create a platform.

Artel already gave coffees and leftover food to the homeless, but wanted to provide a platform for customers. 

Artel already gave coffees and leftover food to the homeless, but wanted to provide a platform for customers. - Credit: Artel

"We have been doing it a week and people have been taking it up like wildfire.

"Some have come in to pay forward when not even getting something for themselves." 

