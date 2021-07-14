9 restaurants and pubs perfect for outdoor dining in Norwich
- Credit: Various
There are plenty of wonderful restaurants and pubs in Norwich where you can eat outside and make the most of the weather.
Here are just a handful of places to visit. If we haven't included your favourite, please share it in the comments below.
- The Last, St George's Street, Norwich
The Last has a few tables outside the front of the restaurant, but if you head to the back you'll be greeted by a picturesque courtyard covered in vines perfect for a spot of lunch.
- Rooftop Gardens, Rose Lane, Norwich
For a view of the city's skyline while you eat your dinner, head to the Rooftop Gardens on Rose Lane.
- Assembly House, Theatre Street, Norwich
The Assembly House might be tucked away in the city centre, but it has a courtyard perfect for outdoor dining, including a new shepherd's hut serving station.
- Oak Bar Terrace, Thorpe St Andrew
The restaurant, bar and outdoor area has had a revamp in the last couple of years and there is now a spacious outdoor decking area, which feels tucked away and secluded.
- Woolf and Social, Norwich
Though it's in the middle of a golden triangle neighbourhood, the popular Woolf and Social has created an inviting outdoor area, which is undercover.
- The Earlham, Earlham Road, Norwich
The Earlham was opened in June by Rosie Hanison, who also runs the Black Horse down the road. It has outdoor tables and picnic benches.
- Red Lion, Bishopgate, Norwich
The Red Lion is another recent addition to the city, having been reopened this summer by Nick and Briony De'Ath, who run other pubs around Norwich. It has seats outside overlooking the river.
- Gonzo's Tearoom, London Street, Norwich
As well as its inside space, Gonzo's has a rooftop terrace with heaters for customers, and views across Norwich.
- William and Florence, Unthank Road, Norwich
William and Florence has a deceptively large garden at the back of the restaurant, as well as seating by the front.