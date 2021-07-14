News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
9 restaurants and pubs perfect for outdoor dining in Norwich

Lauren Cope

Published: 6:30 AM July 14, 2021   
Plenty of places are perfect for eating outside in Norwich, including The Earlham, The Red Lion and The Assembly House.

There are plenty of places perfect for eating outside in Norwich. Pictured are The Earlham, The Red Lion, The Assembly House, The Rooftop Gardens and The Last.

There are plenty of wonderful restaurants and pubs in Norwich where you can eat outside and make the most of the weather.

Here are just a handful of places to visit. If we haven't included your favourite, please share it in the comments below.

The courtyard at The Last in Norwich.

The courtyard at The Last in Norwich.

  • The Last, St George's Street, Norwich

The Last has a few tables outside the front of the restaurant, but if you head to the back you'll be greeted by a picturesque courtyard covered in vines perfect for a spot of lunch.

Rooftop Gardens, Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Rooftop Gardens, Norwich.

  • Rooftop Gardens, Rose Lane, Norwich

For a view of the city's skyline while you eat your dinner, head to the Rooftop Gardens on Rose Lane.

The outdoor seating at the Assembly House in Norwich.

The outdoor seating at the Assembly House in Norwich.

  • Assembly House, Theatre Street, Norwich

The Assembly House might be tucked away in the city centre, but it has a courtyard perfect for outdoor dining, including a new shepherd's hut serving station.

Dinner at the Oak Bar and Terrace at the Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Lauren Cope

Dinner at the Oak Bar and Terrace at the Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew.

  • Oak Bar Terrace, Thorpe St Andrew

The restaurant, bar and outdoor area has had a revamp in the last couple of years and there is now a spacious outdoor decking area, which feels tucked away and secluded.

The outdoor seating area added to Woolf and Social restaurant during the pandemic.

The outdoor seating area added to Woolf and Social restaurant during the pandemic.

  • Woolf and Social, Norwich

Though it's in the middle of a golden triangle neighbourhood, the popular Woolf and Social has created an inviting outdoor area, which is undercover.

The Earlham pub in Earlham Road, Norwich. 

The Earlham pub in Earlham Road, Norwich.

  • The Earlham, Earlham Road, Norwich

The Earlham was opened in June by Rosie Hanison, who also runs the Black Horse down the road. It has outdoor tables and picnic benches.

The Red Lion in Norwich which has opened it's doors to customers once again. Picture: Danielle Boode

The Red Lion in Bishopgate is perfect for eating outside.

  • Red Lion, Bishopgate, Norwich

The Red Lion is another recent addition to the city, having been reopened this summer by Nick and Briony De'Ath, who run other pubs around Norwich. It has seats outside overlooking the river.

  • Gonzo's Tearoom, London Street, Norwich

As well as its inside space, Gonzo's has a rooftop terrace with heaters for customers, and views across Norwich.

  • William and Florence, Unthank Road, Norwich

William and Florence has a deceptively large garden at the back of the restaurant, as well as seating by the front.

