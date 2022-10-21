Full trader line-up and launch date revealed for new city street food hall
- Credit: Castle Social/Instagram @fryupinspector
From pizza to vegan burgers, the upstairs of the Castle Quarter in Norwich has been transformed into a vibrant street food hall.
It was previously home to Burger King and Chopstix, but shut to diners in January 2021 so the space could be used as a Covid vaccination centre.
The national fast food brands have now moved out and local independents have moved in as part of new venture Castle Social.
It is the brainchild of Hayden Ferriby and Raymond Linch of Market Asset Management (MAM), a leading market and food hall operator which runs successful venues across the UK.
Mr Ferriby, commercial director at MAM, said: “We are creating an iconic food and drink destination that will span out onto the Castle Gardens with an incredible view of Norwich Castle.
"Our passion is raising awareness of the country's amazing independent food and drink businesses, whether by working with them as suppliers or by welcoming them into our kitchen."
Castle Social is centred around gin palace Pinker and Green, which will transform the space into an "urban oasis".
Open seven days a week from lunchtime until late, the bar will serve cocktails, charcuterie, cake grazing boards and much more.
The confirmed food traders are Hank's Dirty Norwich, with a fully vegan menu including fried 'chicken' and burgers, Mamma Mia with Italian dishes and The Street Food Box serving 'dirty' burgers and loaded fries.
Also joining the line-up within the next few weeks is local business Curry Box with Indian cuisine.
Castle Social opens to the public in the evening on Friday, October 28, with the grand launch weekend from Friday, November 4.
There will be family-friendly activities during the day on Saturday, November 5, including a face painter, balloon modeller, a magician and surprise guests.
Rob Bradley, centre manager at Castle Quarter, said: “We are extremely excited for the launch of Castle Social and to what the venue will bring to the growing buzz of Castle Quarter.
"We now have an incredible mix of entertainment, leisure and food and drink brands and Castle Social adds an exciting new dimension to this.”