Norwich street food park gets a step closer as online shop launched

Published: 4:19 PM December 21, 2020

The Potato Pod team at ClearCompany's touring street food fair in Diss, which, along with an online shop, is funding a permanent street food park in Norwich. - Credit: ClearCompany

A non-profit company that ran touring street food and craft fairs throughout the year has launched an online shop for Norfolk traders to fund a permanent base in Norwich.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, ClearCompany had been looking to open a street food and art park in Norwich, but plans had to be put on hold when the nation went into the first lockdown back in March.

In the summer, it then launched a touring event to keep supporting local vendors, which visited Norwich, Hethersett, Aylsham, Diss, Poringland and Wymondham.

Julie Briggs from ClearCompany (left), which ran street food fairs across Norfolk this year. Pictured with Priscilla White and Lauren Clark, who own Squilla and Squidge, in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Each of the businesses that ClearCompany works with contributes a share of profits towards its community projects and it raised £8,000 this year from the fairs.

Most of this money covered the cost of putting the events on, but it has also secured funding from Power to Change and the National Lottery to launch an online shop for Norfolk traders.

It is called ClearCompany Shop and participating businesses will contribute 10pc of online sales to fund the permanent venue in Norwich.

Meanwhile, the in-person market will return in 2021, after plans for Christmas fairs were cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

ClearCompany CIC volunteer directors, from left, Ana Almeida, Steve Wiseman and Julie Briggs. Picture: ClearCompany CIC - Credit: Archant

Steve Wiseman, director and head of fundraising for ClearCompany, said: “We believe now is not the time to attract what could potentially be large numbers of people into the heart of communities.

"Instead, we have decided to create opportunities for people to buy local online with every penny spent benefiting local business and enterprise.

"It’s an ideal way to buy unique Christmas gifts and support local businesses.”

Michelle Etherden of Heavenly and Earth Candles at the Poringland fair - Credit: ClearCompany

It is urging shoppers to buy local following a tough year and the online shop sells produce from local artists, craftspeople, bakers and food producers.

The planned permanent street food and art park would be a place for Norfolk traders to showcase their produce and services and somewhere musicians and entertainers can perform.

The organisation is seeking a site in or around Norwich that would accommodate street food stalls, artists workshops and an entertainment area and it is currently looking at locations near Norwich Research Park.

Shop at clearcompanyshop.org.uk