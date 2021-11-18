News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich pizza duo challenge Mary Berry to go vegan on TV show

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:50 AM November 18, 2021
Mike and Joe Hill, the father and son duo behind One Planet Pizza, star on Mary Berry - Love to Cook on Thursday evening. 

Mike and Joe Hill, the father and son duo behind One Planet Pizza, star on Mary Berry - Love to Cook on Thursday evening. - Credit: Supplied

The Norwich owners of a vegan pizza company challenge national treasure Mary Berry to go plant-based on the next episode of her new TV series.

Father and son duo Mike and Joe Hill founded One Planet Pizza in 2016 and it was the UK's first frozen pizza brand. 

Five years later and after a Crowdfunder gained investors from all over Europe, it is now in more than 500 independent shops across the UK and their production unit is based in Hethersett. 

The new plant-based Christmas dinner pizza from One Planet Pizza. 

The new plant-based Christmas dinner pizza from One Planet Pizza. - Credit: Sam Jones

The pair will appear on Thursday night's episode (November 18) of Mary Berry - Love To Cook on BBC2 at 8pm.

They whip up a vegan feast for the celebrity chef and food writer, with barbecue pulled jackfruit and turmeric tofu scramble and it was filmed in Oxfordshire. 

In the latest episode of Mary Berry - Love to Cook, the celebrity chef learns about plant-based food. 

In the latest episode of Mary Berry - Love to Cook, the celebrity chef learns about plant-based food. - Credit: BBC/Sidney Street/Endemol ShineUK/Francesca Mammato

Joe Hill, 30, said: "Mary was as lovely as you would imagine and she was genuinely interested in learning about new foods.

"We are very excited for the show and I hope it helps gets our vegan pizzas in front of new people." 

