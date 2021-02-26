Olives in Norwich launches cooked breakfast delivery service

Published: 6:00 AM February 26, 2021

Olives in Elm Hill is now running its own cooked breakfast delivery service in Norwich, pictured is owner Mick Marsden. - Credit: Denise Bradley

After many requests from customers, popular breakfast café Olives is now delivering its famous fry-ups in Norwich at weekends.

Olives opened in Elm Hill in 2003 and since then it has gained legions of fans across the city for its giant cooked breakfasts, packed with local produce.

Breakfast café Olives in Elm Hill. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Owner Mick Marsden, 55, decided to launch his own delivery service as he found it difficult with the national companies as they were geared towards evening trade.

He has kitted out an electric vehicle so he can deliver breakfasts every Saturday and Sunday morning in postcodes NR1 to NR3 and it will also keep the food hot.

You can now get a full English from Olives delivered to your door. - Credit: Shank Media

There will be five fry-ups to choose from, which are the standard Olives full English, Full Fruit Pig, with slices of black and white pudding, Big BBQ Breakfast, with pulled pork from Archers Butchers and beer and treacle streaky bacon, and there are vegetarian and vegan options too.

Mr Marsden said: "Lots of people were messaging us and that was part of the reason we have launched delivery.

Mick Marsden, owner of Olives in Elm Hill, has launched a breakfast delivery service. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"During the lockdowns, we have very consciously not done any business that involved people leaving their homes unnecessarily, but if we can deliver it seems alright to us.

"We managed to get the vehicle sorted and spoke to a number of delivery companies, but the big ones are fairly expensive and not flexible.

"There are some good local ones, but they are more geared up to the evenings and restaurants.

"It seemed logical to do it ourselves, so we kitted out an electric vehicle with food warmers and have taken the back seats out."

The BBQ Pig from Olives with beer and treacle streaky bacon and pulled pork. - Credit: Shank Media

Customers can book delivery slots between 8.30am and 1.30pm and at the end of March, as the restrictions hopefully loosen, Mr Marsden is planning to launch collection too.

Speaking about the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Marsden said: "It has been difficult and tough, but we are lucky that we've had some support with the rates holiday and furlough meant we could keep all our staff.

"We have survived and are optimistic about the future."

Order at olivesofnorwich.com where you can also download the app - delivery costs £2.50.

