Olives in Norwich launches cooked breakfast delivery service
- Credit: Denise Bradley
After many requests from customers, popular breakfast café Olives is now delivering its famous fry-ups in Norwich at weekends.
Olives opened in Elm Hill in 2003 and since then it has gained legions of fans across the city for its giant cooked breakfasts, packed with local produce.
Owner Mick Marsden, 55, decided to launch his own delivery service as he found it difficult with the national companies as they were geared towards evening trade.
He has kitted out an electric vehicle so he can deliver breakfasts every Saturday and Sunday morning in postcodes NR1 to NR3 and it will also keep the food hot.
There will be five fry-ups to choose from, which are the standard Olives full English, Full Fruit Pig, with slices of black and white pudding, Big BBQ Breakfast, with pulled pork from Archers Butchers and beer and treacle streaky bacon, and there are vegetarian and vegan options too.
Mr Marsden said: "Lots of people were messaging us and that was part of the reason we have launched delivery.
"During the lockdowns, we have very consciously not done any business that involved people leaving their homes unnecessarily, but if we can deliver it seems alright to us.
"We managed to get the vehicle sorted and spoke to a number of delivery companies, but the big ones are fairly expensive and not flexible.
"There are some good local ones, but they are more geared up to the evenings and restaurants.
"It seemed logical to do it ourselves, so we kitted out an electric vehicle with food warmers and have taken the back seats out."
Customers can book delivery slots between 8.30am and 1.30pm and at the end of March, as the restrictions hopefully loosen, Mr Marsden is planning to launch collection too.
Speaking about the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Marsden said: "It has been difficult and tough, but we are lucky that we've had some support with the rates holiday and furlough meant we could keep all our staff.
"We have survived and are optimistic about the future."
Order at olivesofnorwich.com where you can also download the app - delivery costs £2.50.
