Much-loved Oktoberfest event returning for 2021 at new venue

Published: 5:12 PM September 6, 2021

The Bavarian Strollers oompah band performing at Oktoberfest Norwich at OPEN, which has moved to Epic Studios for 2021. - Credit: Simon Finlay

Raise your steins in the air as Oktoberfest is returning to Norwich this autumn with authentic Bavarian food, drink and entertainment.

Before the pandemic, Oktoberfest Norwich took place at OPEN in Bank Plain, but as the venue closed in April 2020 the event is moving to a new venue for 2021.

Oktoberfest features a range of authentic Bavarian beers. - Credit: Simon Finlay

It has now been renamed Epic Oktoberfest and will be held at Epic Studios in Magdalen Street on Saturday, October 2 from 6pm until 11pm.

It will feature the same successful format as previous years and a range of authentic Bavarian beers supplied from 700-year-old Bavarian brewery ABK.

For those wanting to eat, traditional Bratwurst will be on offer as well as a vegan option.

The Bavarian Strollers will perform at Epic Oktoberfest. - Credit: Simon Finlay

The UK’s leading oompah band, The Bavarian Strollers, will get everyone in the party mood and later in the evening Norfolk party band Night Train will perform Euro Pop classics and chart anthems.

Local MC Freddie Farke will host the evening and Norwich City legends Grant Holt and Rob Newman — who played for the Canaries during their UEFA Cup win against Bavarian football giants Bayern Munich — will be in the audience.

Lots of people dress up in lederhosen for Oktoberfest in Norwich. - Credit: Simon Finlay

Darren Venn, 55, who organised the event with Rob Whittle alongside Epic Studios, said: "It is a great indoor venue in Norwich so we are delighted to take the event there.

"It is a great opportunity to celebrate after the tough time we have had and you can be part of one of Norwich's best-loved parties which supports local good causes."

The event is continuing its charitable spirit, after raising thousands for the Open Youth Trust at its former home, with free tickets to NHS key workers and community groups.

Norfolk party band Night Train will perform at Epic Oktoberfest. - Credit: Simon Finlay

Laura Rycroft, general manager of Epic Studios, added “We are delighted to be hosting Epic Oktoberfest and to give the people of Norwich the chance to enjoy a great night out once again at one of the most popular events the city has seen in recent years. Prost!”

Seated tickets start at £15pp. VIP options available with stage side seating, table service and the first drink and food item free are also available.

Buy tickets at epic-tv.com/events