News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Norwich McDonald's named best drive thru in UK

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:45 PM November 20, 2021
Thickthorn McDonalds, in Norwich, has been crowned as the best drive-thru experience.  

Thickthorn McDonalds, in Norwich, has been crowned as the best drive-thru experience. - Credit: Archant

A Norwich Mcdonald's chain has been named as the best drive-thru in the UK. 

The golden arches in Thickthorn has been crowned as the best drive-thru experience.  

This comes after a study by Nationwide Vehicle Contracts analysed over 580 individual restaurants across 50 towns and cities to reveal the UK’s best and worst drive-thrus to visit. 

They focused on six popular fast-food and coffee chains across the country.  

To rank them, the study analysed and scored each of the 580 plus sites on factors including ️Google reviews, the number of drive-thrus per capita and Google searches.  

These factors were then ranked to give a total drive-thru score out of 100 - with a 4.1-star Google rating. 

Thickthorn McDonald’s scored the maximum on the index with 100 points. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Why were Christmas presents dumped in a city skip?
  2. 2 Norwich doctor jailed for using hidden cameras to spy on women
  3. 3 Super-rare collector's item goes on sale for £130 in city shop
  1. 4 New £470k ring road crossing upgrade gets go-ahead - despite concerns
  2. 5 Norwich curry house shortlisted for best restaurant at British Curry Awards
  3. 6 'My kids hate it' - Families hope to flee crime hotspot
  4. 7 Tributes paid to 'true gent' Gary, a Norwich amateur boxing legend
  5. 8 WATCH: Moment police swoop on men behind Norwich cannabis operation
  6. 9 Trainee doctor gives up medicine for 'simpler life' as window cleaner
  7. 10 Men jailed over £750k cannabis operation in Norwich storage unit

Third and fourth place were also taken by two more McDonald’s in the city - at Longwater and Norwich Airport - which were both rated 4 stars.  

All three Norwich drive thus in the top five rank as best McDonald's in the whole of the UK, all with great experience and reviews. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aylmer Tower on Lefroy Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norwich Live News

Man found dead at a home in Mile Cross

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The hall, which is used by Norwich City Council, is another one of the Norwich 12

Norwich City Council

£130,000 owed to council by coffee shop and fashion chain is written off

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Daisy, 3 loved Joey. 

Family heartbroken after beloved cat was left to die alone

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Police on patrol

Children left terrified after yobs target motorists and block roads

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon