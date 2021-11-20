Norwich McDonald's named best drive thru in UK

Thickthorn McDonalds, in Norwich, has been crowned as the best drive-thru experience. - Credit: Archant

A Norwich Mcdonald's chain has been named as the best drive-thru in the UK.

The golden arches in Thickthorn has been crowned as the best drive-thru experience.

This comes after a study by Nationwide Vehicle Contracts analysed over 580 individual restaurants across 50 towns and cities to reveal the UK’s best and worst drive-thrus to visit.

They focused on six popular fast-food and coffee chains across the country.

To rank them, the study analysed and scored each of the 580 plus sites on factors including ️Google reviews, the number of drive-thrus per capita and Google searches.

These factors were then ranked to give a total drive-thru score out of 100 - with a 4.1-star Google rating.

Thickthorn McDonald’s scored the maximum on the index with 100 points.

Third and fourth place were also taken by two more McDonald’s in the city - at Longwater and Norwich Airport - which were both rated 4 stars.

All three Norwich drive thus in the top five rank as best McDonald's in the whole of the UK, all with great experience and reviews.