Norwich McDonald's named best drive thru in UK
- Credit: Archant
A Norwich Mcdonald's chain has been named as the best drive-thru in the UK.
The golden arches in Thickthorn has been crowned as the best drive-thru experience.
This comes after a study by Nationwide Vehicle Contracts analysed over 580 individual restaurants across 50 towns and cities to reveal the UK’s best and worst drive-thrus to visit.
They focused on six popular fast-food and coffee chains across the country.
To rank them, the study analysed and scored each of the 580 plus sites on factors including ️Google reviews, the number of drive-thrus per capita and Google searches.
These factors were then ranked to give a total drive-thru score out of 100 - with a 4.1-star Google rating.
Thickthorn McDonald’s scored the maximum on the index with 100 points.
Most Read
- 1 Why were Christmas presents dumped in a city skip?
- 2 Norwich doctor jailed for using hidden cameras to spy on women
- 3 Super-rare collector's item goes on sale for £130 in city shop
- 4 New £470k ring road crossing upgrade gets go-ahead - despite concerns
- 5 Norwich curry house shortlisted for best restaurant at British Curry Awards
- 6 'My kids hate it' - Families hope to flee crime hotspot
- 7 Tributes paid to 'true gent' Gary, a Norwich amateur boxing legend
- 8 WATCH: Moment police swoop on men behind Norwich cannabis operation
- 9 Trainee doctor gives up medicine for 'simpler life' as window cleaner
- 10 Men jailed over £750k cannabis operation in Norwich storage unit
Third and fourth place were also taken by two more McDonald’s in the city - at Longwater and Norwich Airport - which were both rated 4 stars.
All three Norwich drive thus in the top five rank as best McDonald's in the whole of the UK, all with great experience and reviews.