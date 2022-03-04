Two Norwich bars to stock Jeremy Clarkson's lager

Two bars in Norwich will be the first in Norfolk to stock Jeremy Clarkson's Hawkstone lager. - Credit: Archant/PA

Fans of Jeremy Clarkson are in luck as they will be able to head into Norwich to try a bottle of his lager.

Two venues in the city centre are included on a list of 44 pubs across the south of England and Wales that will stock Hawkstone lager.

Sister locations St Andrews Brew House in St Andrews Street and The Georgian Townhouse in Unthank Road are the only places to stock the drink in Norfolk.

Hawkstone is made using malt barley grown on Mr Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, which appears on the Amazon Prime programme Clarkson's Farm.

Made in collaboration with the Cotswold Brewery Company, the lager is named after the Hawk Stone, a Neolithic standing stone which stands in the hamlet of Dean in Oxfordshire.

The only other place in East Anglia to stock the lager is Cambridge, where six pubs will offer it.