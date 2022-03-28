Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Summer event celebrating all things vegan coming to city

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:49 PM March 28, 2022
Last year's Christmas vegan market. Photo: Norwich Vegans

Norwich Vegans will be hosting its Summer Fayre in June 2022. - Credit: Norwich Vegans

An event celebrating all things vegan is returning to Norwich this June.

Norwich Vegans will be holding its Summer Fayre at The Forum and will have more than 40 stalls to explore.

Penny Franiel, founder of Norwich Vegans, said: "The Summer Fayre will be similar to our previous markets with lots of food stalls, candles, beauty products, clothing, plus plenty more.

"We will also be holding a big raffle and stall holders will be donating prizes so there should be a wide variety of things to win."

Norwich Vegans held its first event in 2014 and has since grown year-on-year.

Miss Franiel added: "We will have food traders like TFI Vegan serving burgers and Doodle Donuts which make things like biscotti or Oreo donuts. 

"The donuts were really popular at our Christmas market last year and they sold 200 in just two hours."

The Norwich Vegan Summer Fayre is on Sunday, June 26, between 10am and 4pm, and entry is free. 

