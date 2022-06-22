Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Food festival coming to city centre with more than 40 stalls

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:29 PM June 22, 2022
Last year's Christmas vegan market. Photo: Norwich Vegans

Norwich Vegans will be holding its summer fair this weekend outside The Forum with more than 40 stalls and street food vendors - Credit: Norwich Vegans

A food festival with more than 40 stalls and street food vendors is returning to the city centre this weekend.

The Norwich Vegan Summer Fair will be held at The Forum on Sunday, June 26, between 10am and 4pm.

The event will offer everything from cakes, specialty plant-based cheeses, and ethical clothing and there is also a chance to win prizes by taking part in a raffle.

Penny Franiel, founder of Norwich Vegans, said: "We are really excited to have people come along this weekend.

"There will be burgers from TFI Vegan and Doodle Donuts offering things like biscotti and Oreo doughnuts. 

"They are always really popular and sell out quickly.

"The Green Cheese Experience is also joining us from London which has a huge range of specialty vegan cheeses.

"Lots of stall holders have donated prizes for the raffle so there is a chance to win some great products."

