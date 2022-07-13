City centre pub nominated for national award dubbed 'pub Oscars'

A Norwich city centre pub has been nominated for a national award dubbed the 'pub Oscars'.

The Murderers, also known as The Gardeners Arms, has been nominated for an honour at the Great British Pub Awards 2022, which aims to celebrate the best British boozers with the nominees whittled down from hundreds of entrants.

Located on Timber Hill, the pub has been nominated in the 'Best Pub to Watch Sport' category.

The Murderers in Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Manchester on Tuesday, October 4.

Awards organiser Ed Bedlington said: "Huge congratulations to all the finalists.

"The tough judging process is always difficult due to the high standard of pubs that enter.

"However, those decisions have now been made and we have a very strong list of finalists that will be in the running to take the title of each of the categories, with one exceptional winner going on to be crowned the overall Great British Pub of the Year."