Street food restaurant launches unlimited wings night

A city street food business is hoping to tempt punters with a midweek treat after launching its unlimited wings night.

Harry's Soul Station, which recently opened a restaurant at the Fat Percy pub in Adelaide Street, is offering diners bottomless chicken wings on Wednesday evenings.

Customers can choose from a rotating array of flavours such as teriyaki and smoky BBQ and each tray is served with a range of homemade sauces.

Owner Donna Newby said: "We decided to put on unlimited wings Wednesday to give people the chance to sample all of our wings flavours and to give everyone a well-deserved midweek treat.

"There will be four different flavours to choose from and these will change each week so there will always be something different to try."

The bottomless wings are available between 5pm and 9pm and cost £15 per person, which includes a soft drink but there is also an option to upgrade to an alcoholic drink.

Tables must be pre-booked by calling Harry's Soul Station on 07766407403.