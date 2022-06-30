Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Street food restaurant launches unlimited wings night

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:43 PM June 30, 2022
Harry's Soul Station in Adelaide Street is offering customers a welcome midweek treat with its unlimited wings Wednesdays

Harry's Soul Station in Adelaide Street is offering customers a welcome midweek treat with its unlimited wings Wednesdays - Credit: Archant/Harry's Soul Station

A city street food business is hoping to tempt punters with a midweek treat after launching its unlimited wings night.

Harry's Soul Station, which recently opened a restaurant at the Fat Percy pub in Adelaide Street, is offering diners bottomless chicken wings on Wednesday evenings.

Customers can choose from a rotating array of flavours such as teriyaki and smoky BBQ and each tray is served with a range of homemade sauces.

Harry's Soul Station launches unlimited wings Wednesday

The smokey BBQ and Buffalo wings served with a blue cheese dip - Credit: Harry's Soul Station

Owner Donna Newby said: "We decided to put on unlimited wings Wednesday to give people the chance to sample all of our wings flavours and to give everyone a well-deserved midweek treat.

"There will be four different flavours to choose from and these will change each week so there will always be something different to try."

The bottomless wings are available between 5pm and 9pm and cost £15 per person, which includes a soft drink but there is also an option to upgrade to an alcoholic drink.

Tables must be pre-booked by calling Harry's Soul Station on 07766407403. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Mopeds have been causing a racket in the Thorpe St Andrew and Dussindale area. Pictured inset is councillor Ian Mackie 

Moped racket keeps 'exhausted' homeowners up at night

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Julia Fisher and Emma Manning were heart-broken to find their plants had been stolen.

Norwich family heart-broken to find charity plants stolen

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
An IOPC investigation has been launched following a clash between police and two women in Norwich

Exclusive

Final warning for officer following clash between two women and cops

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Ivy-covered bungalow with gravel driveway off Gilbert Way, Norwich, which is for sale for £700,000

Huge chalet bungalow for sale near Norwich offers 'oasis' for £700k

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon