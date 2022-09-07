Norwich BBQ kitchen expands menu after 'incredible' start
- Credit: Harley Wright/Gemma Wood
A Norwich barbecue kitchen has been smoking up a storm since launching at an NR3 pub six weeks ago.
After such a successful start, Stoked Vegan BBQ, based at the Artichoke pub, in Magdalen Road, has now extended its menu.
The kitchen is owned by Billy Reeve, who opened the UK's first vegan barbecue restaurant back in his hometown of Southend back in 2020.
And now he said the response in Norwich has been "incredible".
"The first six weeks have been far better than expected," the 33-year-old said. "We are now open six days a week - from Tuesday to Sunday - instead of four.
"It has been super busy and they have been loving the food."
The new and extended menu includes dishes such as vegan fish tacos, Tennessee tofu, Korean seitan and banana pudding.
Small dishes have also been introduced on Tuesdays to coincide with the pub's quiz night.
Mr Reeve added: "I just want to say a massive thank you to my hardworking staff for making it happen."