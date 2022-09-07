Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Norwich BBQ kitchen expands menu after 'incredible' start

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:12 PM September 7, 2022
Stoked Vegan BBQ, based at the Artichoke pub, in Magdalen Road, has now extended its menu.

Stoked Vegan BBQ, based at the Artichoke pub, in Magdalen Road, has now extended its menu - Credit: Harley Wright/Gemma Wood

A Norwich barbecue kitchen has been smoking up a storm since launching at an NR3 pub six weeks ago. 

After such a successful start, Stoked Vegan BBQ, based at the Artichoke pub, in Magdalen Road, has now extended its menu.

The kitchen is owned by Billy Reeve, who opened the UK's first vegan barbecue restaurant back in his hometown of Southend back in 2020.

And now he said the response in Norwich has been "incredible".

Billy Reeve is the owner of Stoked.

Billy Reeve is the owner of Stoked. - Credit: Lee Smyth

"The first six weeks have been far better than expected," the 33-year-old said. "We are now open six days a week - from Tuesday to Sunday - instead of four.

"It has been super busy and they have been loving the food."

The new and extended menu includes dishes such as vegan fish tacos, Tennessee tofu, Korean seitan and banana pudding. 

Enjoy vegan barbecue dishes by Stoked at the Artichoke pub

Korean seitan by Stoked at the Artichoke pub - Credit: Billy Reeve

Baja phish tacos by Stoked at the Artichoke pub

Baja phish tacos by Stoked at the Artichoke pub - Credit: Gemma W

Small dishes have also been introduced on Tuesdays to coincide with the pub's quiz night.

Most Read

  1. 1 School sends 30 pupils home on first day back over 'incorrect footwear'
  2. 2 Not another one! TUI flight diverted to Cardiff from Norwich
  3. 3 Hygiene fears after rats spotted roaming through kids' playpark
  1. 4 Meet the 'powerhouse' couple who are the backbone of top Norwich restaurant
  2. 5 Pedestrian in his 20s dies in crash involving lorry on A47
  3. 6 Wagamama set to open new restaurant in Norwich
  4. 7 Norfolk family to feature in BBC programme
  5. 8 Teenage boy seriously assaulted in Golden Triangle
  6. 9 Eight people arrested at Sundown Festival
  7. 10 Police hunt wanted man and woman across Norfolk

Mr Reeve added: "I just want to say a massive thank you to my hardworking staff for making it happen."


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Geraldine Moss and her friend Janine Bell (inset) were one of the passengers on the rescheduled TOM712 flight from Norwich

'A shambles!' - Yet another TUI flight from Norwich cancelled on runway

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The A47 near Longwater and Easton which has been closed after an accident

Norwich Live News | Updated

A47 reopens following serious crash involving lorry and pedestrian

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Sundown festival goers depart the site at the Norfolk Showground leaving behind rubbish following t

Norwich Live News

Huge clean-up operation begins after piles of rubbish left at Sundown

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A road closure is in place on Unthank Road in Norwich. 

Norwich Live News

Closure in place on busy city road due to gas leak

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon