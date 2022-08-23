Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Indian restaurant in Norwich among winners at English Curry Awards

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:29 AM August 23, 2022
Mintu Rahman (left) and Wali Ullah (right) from Spice Valley

Mintu Rahman (left) and Wali Ullah (right) from Spice Valley - Credit: English Curry Awards 2022

An Indian restaurant in the city centre has been named among the top winners in the national English Curry Awards 2022.

Spice Valley, in Magdalen Street, has won the Best Customer Service of the Year Award for the second year running.

The event saw the best restaurants and takeaways that serve curry from across England come together in celebration of the industry on Monday, August 22.

It was hosted at Birmingham Airport NEC and the winners were chosen by members of the general public. 

The awards recognises the "hard work, determination, impeccable service and efforts" of the best curry establishments and professionals that "create and serve delicious dishes at an excellent standard".

Spice Valley in Magdalen Street

Spice Valley in Magdalen Street, Norwich - Credit: Archant

Wali Ullah, director of Spice Valley, said: "This award symbolises our consistent effort and commitment in providing the best experience to all of our customers, one of the most important elements is our customer service.

"We treat all of our customers with respect and warmth, so they feel Spice Valley is a home from home."




