Caribbean street food kitchen at city pub launching delivery and expanding

Norwich Soul Kitchen has been cooking up a storm at a city pub since 2020 and this year things are really spicing up.

The business is run by Geoff Mayers, 46, and he offers authentic Caribbean street food dishes at the Last Pub Standing in King Street, with Sunday roasts too.

His family comes from Barbados and Trinidad in the Caribbean and he takes inspiration from family recipes with dishes including a goat curry, Bajan fried chicken burger and jerk chicken.

He grew up in Reading and moved to Norwich in 2009 and was already working as a chef at the Last Pub Standing before launching his Norwich Soul Kitchen residency there.

Mr Mayers said: "I was inspired during lockdown when the Last Pub Standing kitchen needed a change of direction and friends and relatives had always said I should do my own thing but I always lacked a bit of confidence.

"It is all about black heritage cooking, using pickling, smoking and barbecuing."

The food has had a great reaction and he has also done pop-ups at The Queen's Head in Long Stratton and Green Dragon in Wymondham.

He is planning to do more pop-ups and eventually wants Norwich Soul Kitchen to have its own premises, which would run alongside the residency at Last Pub Standing.

Collections and delivery are also launching in the next few weeks through Deliveroo.

Mr Mayers added: "The feedback has been incredible and now lockdown is over we are really excited about the future.

"Ideally I see myself on Norwich Market as a grab and go offer, but long term we could go down the route of a café."

Since being taken over by LPS Norwich in 2019, Last Pub Standing has become a hub of activity with everything from live music to quizzes.

Abbie Carter, marketing manager, said: "Before we took it on it was a gastropub, but now it is a lot more music-orientated with lots of local bands, amazing Caribbean food, Danger Dave's quiz and arts based nights including On the Huh drag nights and knit and natter.

"There is always something going on."

Norwich Soul Kitchen is open 12pm-9pm Wednesday to Saturday and 12pm-6pm Sundays - follow on Instagram @norwichsoulkitchen and @lastpubstanding