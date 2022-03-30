Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
'A tough decision' - Norwich takeaway closing after six months

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:11 PM March 30, 2022
Owner of Norwich Smokehouse Andy Davis. 

Andy Davis has made the tough decision to close the Norwich Smokehouse takeaway. - Credit: Steve Adams

The owner of a Norwich takeaway has made the "tough" decision to close due to family circumstances. 

Andy Davis first opened Norwich Smokehouse in Aylsham Crescent, off Aylsham Road, in October last year, but had to shut it less than a week later due to building issues.

It then officially launched in December and proved popular with its low and slow cooked meats.

But Mr Davis, who also runs Take Thai in Dereham Road, is now set to permanently close Norwich Smokehouse from April 10. 

Norwich Smokehouse, Aylsham Crescent, Norwich.

The Norwich Smokehouse in Aylsham Crescent closes on April 10 2022. - Credit: Steve Adams

He said: "It has been a tough decision to make, but with recent events my attention is needed with my family and my own health and something has to give.

"I want to say a big heartfelt thank you to all the amazing customers."

Mr Davis is selling the business, which he said would be a "great opportunity for someone", for £45,000.

