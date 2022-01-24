Smokehouse launches takeaway Sunday roasts with loaded Yorkshire puddings

The Norwich Smokehouse has launched a Sunday roast with a loaded Yorkshire pudding, pictured is owner Andy Davis. - Credit: Steve Adams/Andy Davis

A takeaway in Norwich has given the traditional Sunday roast a smoky twist and you can even get loaded Yorkshire puddings.

Andy Davis opened Norwich Smokehouse in Aylsham Crescent, off Aylsham Road, late last year.

Norwich Smokehouse, Aylsham Crescent, Norwich. - Credit: Steve Adams

The meats are all sourced locally, with the main supplier Swannington Farm to Fork, and Sunday roasts are launching on Sunday, January 30.

There is a choice of smokehouse beef brisket, bay smoked chicken thighs, Bertha oven roasted pork loin or charcoal grilled Seitan chops.

A Sunday roast from Norwich Smokehouse. - Credit: Andy Davis

This comes with a smoky cauliflower cheese loaded Yorkshire pudding, wood-fired garlic and thyme Hasselback potatoes, a whole coal roasted carrot, collard greens and smokehouse gravy.

It is available between 12pm and 4pm for £12.95 and you can also get all the meats and starters and desserts for an additional charge.

Mr Davis, 49, said: "We wanted to replicate the true smoke experience you get in the states.

"With the roasts we are Anglicising it as they are such a big thing in British culture and the biggest part is the quality of the meat and gravy."

Pre-ordering is recommended for collection or delivery by calling 01603 474747.