Smokehouse launches takeaway Sunday roasts with loaded Yorkshire puddings
- Credit: Steve Adams/Andy Davis
A takeaway in Norwich has given the traditional Sunday roast a smoky twist and you can even get loaded Yorkshire puddings.
Andy Davis opened Norwich Smokehouse in Aylsham Crescent, off Aylsham Road, late last year.
The meats are all sourced locally, with the main supplier Swannington Farm to Fork, and Sunday roasts are launching on Sunday, January 30.
There is a choice of smokehouse beef brisket, bay smoked chicken thighs, Bertha oven roasted pork loin or charcoal grilled Seitan chops.
This comes with a smoky cauliflower cheese loaded Yorkshire pudding, wood-fired garlic and thyme Hasselback potatoes, a whole coal roasted carrot, collard greens and smokehouse gravy.
It is available between 12pm and 4pm for £12.95 and you can also get all the meats and starters and desserts for an additional charge.
Mr Davis, 49, said: "We wanted to replicate the true smoke experience you get in the states.
"With the roasts we are Anglicising it as they are such a big thing in British culture and the biggest part is the quality of the meat and gravy."
Pre-ordering is recommended for collection or delivery by calling 01603 474747.