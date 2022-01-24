News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Smokehouse launches takeaway Sunday roasts with loaded Yorkshire puddings

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:09 AM January 24, 2022
The Norwich Smokehouse Sunday roast and owner Andy Davis

The Norwich Smokehouse has launched a Sunday roast with a loaded Yorkshire pudding, pictured is owner Andy Davis. - Credit: Steve Adams/Andy Davis

A takeaway in Norwich has given the traditional Sunday roast a smoky twist and you can even get loaded Yorkshire puddings.

Andy Davis opened Norwich Smokehouse in Aylsham Crescent, off Aylsham Road, late last year.

Norwich Smokehouse, Aylsham Crescent, Norwich.

Norwich Smokehouse, Aylsham Crescent, Norwich. - Credit: Steve Adams

The meats are all sourced locally, with the main supplier Swannington Farm to Fork, and Sunday roasts are launching on Sunday, January 30. 

There is a choice of smokehouse beef brisket, bay smoked chicken thighs, Bertha oven roasted pork loin or charcoal grilled Seitan chops.

A Sunday roast from Norwich Smokehouse. 

A Sunday roast from Norwich Smokehouse. - Credit: Andy Davis

This comes with a smoky cauliflower cheese loaded Yorkshire pudding, wood-fired garlic and thyme Hasselback potatoes, a whole coal roasted carrot, collard greens and smokehouse gravy.

It is available between 12pm and 4pm for £12.95 and you can also get all the meats and starters and desserts for an additional charge. 

Mr Davis, 49, said: "We wanted to replicate the true smoke experience you get in the states.

"With the roasts we are Anglicising it as they are such a big thing in British culture and the biggest part is the quality of the meat and gravy."

Most Read

  1. 1 Customers in shock as parking charges rack up at retail park
  2. 2 Neighbourhood bemused after garage turned into barber shop
  3. 3 Fire destroys roof of Norwich home
  1. 4 Neighbours saw homeowner using hosepipe to fight flames of school building
  2. 5 Arrest after man found with large quantity of cannabis and lock knife
  3. 6 Protest planned as anger grows against 725 homes plan
  4. 7 City teen named Ikea drops furniture brand as first name
  5. 8 House of horrors: Is this the worst council property in Norwich?
  6. 9 Former City defender Klose training with Championship club
  7. 10 The most beautiful places to live in Norfolk - according to estate agents

Pre-ordering is recommended for collection or delivery by calling 01603 474747.

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A neighbour has blamed the council for going too far when trimming down hedgerows between Thunder Lane and Pound Lane.

Walker furious as beauty spot 'ruined' by bush chopping

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Pretty 20th century lodge style property off Yarmouth Road, Norwich, which is for sale by auction

'Fixer upper' lodge home goes up for sale near Norwich city centre

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Proposed McDonalds restaurant in Sprowston

Burger off! Petition launched to scrap new McDonald's plan

Francis Redwood

person
Tom Moore was hit with a parking charge notice after he left his car in St Augustine's Gate Car Park

Tourist slapped with £100 parking fine for cash machine stop

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon