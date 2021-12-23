Vegan board game café launches food delivery due to cancellations

Norwich board game café Slice and Dice has launched a food delivery service. It is owned by Sam Whitehouse. - Credit: Sam Whitehouse/Ella Wilkinson

A board game café in Norwich has launched a food delivery service as customers continue to cancel their Christmas bookings.

Slice and Dice café, in St Benedicts Street, has brought the introduction of its vegan food delivery service forward with hopes of combating the loss in trade brought on by the new Omicron variant.

Sam Whitehouse is the owner of Slice and Dice in St Benedicts Street. - Credit: Archant

Owner Samantha Whitehouse, who opened the business back in May, said it has had an “amazing start” but as the threat of restrictions looms over the hospitality industry she hopes that food deliveries will help to keep the café going.

The 31-year-old said: “We had planned to start a takeaway service from next year but because of how things have been December we decided to bring it forward to try and balance things out.

Sweet vegan treats at Norwich's board game café, Slice and Dice. - Credit: Sam Whitehouse

“We had all of these bookings with 15, 20 and even 30 people but most have now been cancelled, which has been sad.

“We even had one party who booked the whole venue which couldn't go ahead.

“Most people are being lovely and letting us know and we absolutely understand why but obviously it is hard for us to stay open with people not coming in."

Norwich's board game café, Slice and Dice, has launched a food delivery service as customers continue to cancel their Christmas bookings. - Credit: Sam Whitehouse

With a brunch, lunch and dinner menu on offer, Ms Whitehouse said vegans who find themselves in isolation or simply feel safer at home will now have another food delivery option in the city.

A vegan burger at Norwich's board game café, Slice and Dice. - Credit: Sam Whitehouse

The menu currently includes a festive Christmas ‘chicken’ burger with bacon, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce as well as thick milkshakes.

Since launching the delivery service, Ms Whitehouse said orders have already been flooding in.

Vegan pancakes at Norwich's board game café, Slice and Dice. - Credit: Sam Whitehouse

“Before this, business had been doing great,” she said. “When I opened the place I wasn’t putting food as the main focus but I have been so lucky with our chefs, who are so passionate and talented.

“We are a board game café but some people just come for our food, which has been a very pleasant surprise.

A vegan breakfast made by Norwich's board game café, Slice and Dice. - Credit: Sam Whitehouse

“But we do have the best customers in the world. It's so sweet how much people care. They understand what we are going through and they just want to help.”

Norwich's board game café, Slice and Dice, has launched a food delivery service as customers continue to cancel their Christmas bookings. - Credit: Simon Waldock



