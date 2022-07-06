Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Four restaurants in Norwich nominated for national awards

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:09 PM July 6, 2022
Alicia and Annie Edwards trying the food at the Namaste Village Vegan Festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy

Namaste Village, which recently hosted a vegan festival, has been nominated for two awards - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Four restaurants in Norwich have been nominated for prestigious national awards. 

The English Curry Awards has announced the finalists for its 2022 awards.

Four restaurants in Norwich and one in Coltishall have made the cut across a variety of categories. 

Dhaba at Fifteen in Magdalen Street has been nominated for Street Food Restaurant of the Year.

Jahangir Alom Ali and Juned Ahmed Ali, owners of Dhaba At Fifteen. Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Dhaba at Fifteen has been nominated for a national curry award - Credit: Archant

Spice Valley, also in Magdalen Street, is up for East of England Curry Restaurant of the Year and Best Customer Service.

Namaste Village in Queens Road has been nominated for Outstanding Restaurant of the Year and Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year.

Taj Mahal Indian and Bangladeshi Takeaway in Aylsham Road is nominated for Takeaway of the Year in the East of England as well as East of England Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year.

Outside of Norwich, Ali Spice Indian Takeaway in Coltishall has also been nominated for Takeaway of the Year in the East of England.

The winners will be announced on August 22.

