7 of Norwich's best restaurants as chosen by our readers

Published: 6:30 AM August 21, 2021

Blue Joanna, Benoli and Trattoria Rustica have been named as some of the best restaurants in Norwich, according to our readers. - Credit: Archant/Canva

From authentic Italian cuisine and Asian-inspired street food to fine dining and gastro-delights, foodies in Norwich are often spoilt for choice.

We asked our readers on social media what their favourite restaurants are - here are just some of their answers.

1. Benoli

Benoli, on Orford Street in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Benoli is tucked away at the bottom of Timber Hill on Orford Street in the city centre.

Since opening in July 2019, the restaurant become a favourite for Italian lovers in Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

Chef and owner Oliver Boon and his kitchen team have worked in some of the country’s top restaurants and have been heavily influenced by Italian food while travelling.

Its menu caters for meat and fish eaters, as well as vegetarians and vegans, and it is well known for its fresh handmade pasta.

2. Farmyard

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones of Farmyard. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Farmyard bistro is located on St Benedicts Street and features in the Michelin Guide 2021.

As its name suggests, the business focuses on providing quality, local produce – straight from the farmers and growers.

At the heart of the restaurant is an open kitchen with a charcoal oven, which adds plenty of flavour to the various meats and fish.

It is owned by chef Andrew Jones and his wife Hannah Springham who also own The Dial House in Norwich.

The Wine Cellar, Norwich. Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2009

3. The Wine Cellar

The Wine Cellar is one of Norwich’s “hidden gems”, according to our readers, and located on Guildhall Hill.

The restaurant offers a fine dining experience with a large selection of wines, along with a classic, evening food and dessert menu.

On its website the restaurant describes itself as a “piece of gourmet heaven born from an ethos of gorgeous wine, great food, and generous service”.

One Norwich Evening News reader wrote: “The Wine Cellar never disappoints on food, service and atmosphere. Perfect for either an intimate meal or fun times in a group. Great menus and plenty of wine to choose from.”

Inside Bishop's restaurant in Norwich.; Photo by Simon Finlay - Credit: EDP pics � 2011(01603) 772434

4. Bishop's

Bishop’s Dining Room and Wine Bar is a small and intimate restaurant situated on St Andrew’s Hill - one of the oldest lanes in Norwich.

Bishop's is another of the city centre’s selection of fine dining restaurants.

It offers a taste of “real Norfolk food” with locally sourced food and seasonal menus.

Food critic Jay Rayner said in The Observer: “The simplest things done well and with proper attention to detail. All of which describes Bishop’s.”

5. Blue Joanna

Blue Joanna restaurant. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Blue Joanna is in the heart of Norwich’s Golden Triangle.

The bar and restaurant opened on Unthank Road in 2015 and offers an Asian inspired menu, cocktails, vinyl records and live music.

Described as a “delight for foodies”, its menu also includes options for vegetarians and the gluten-free.

It has become a hugely popular choice for those looking for a laid-back atmosphere and tapas-style food.

Chef and Norwich restaurant owner Roger Hickman. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

6. Roger Hickman's Restaurant

Top Norfolk chef Roger Hickman is the namesake of the Roger Hickman restaurant located on Upper St Giles Street.

This restaurant is another which features in the Michelin Guide; offering a “chic” setting and creative dishes using high-quality produce.

Hickman earned his culinary stripes at this address when it was home to Adlard’s.

On the Michelin Guide website, it writes: “Personally run restaurant in a historic part of the city, with soft hues, modern art and romantic corners. Service is attentive yet unobtrusive. Cooking is modern, intricate and displays respect for ingredients’ natural flavours.”

7. Trattoria Rustica

Trattoria Rustica, Princes Street, Norwich. A family affair, with Mario and Raffaella Ouchai and daughter Jessica. - Credit: Steve Adams

Trattoria Rustica opened in 1995 in a 16th century building on Princes Street, nestled between medieval Elm Hill and the Cathedral.

Foodies can enjoy an authentic dining experience at this cavernous restaurant with vaulted ceilings and red checkered tablecloths.

It has been owned and run by the same family for more than 25 years.

The restaurant offers an extensive menu of inspired Italian specialties - freshly cooked and served in a traditional family style.

Trattoria Rustica, Princes Street, Norwich. - Credit: Archant



