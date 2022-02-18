Norwich deserted and restaurants hit with cancellations due to Storm Eunice

Video

The Norwich Lanes were eerily quiet this morning ahead of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

With Storm Eunice set to bring winds up to 80mph to the region, many people have cancelled café and restaurant reservations in Norwich.

The Met Office has an amber weather warning in place for today (Friday, February 18) with the full effects of the storm set to be felt in the city around 2pm.

A deserted Bedford Street as Norwich braces for Storm Eunice. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Pictures show a deserted Norwich on a normally packed half-term Friday, with many people deciding to stay indoors.

It has also impacted Friday lunch and dinner bookings, with city businesses hit by cancellations.

Katja Bainbridge, managing director of Benedicts, said: "We haven't lost loads but have had a few cancellations at lunchtime because of the storm and a couple this evening.

"But we assume that will get worse when the storm is actually here unless people are Norwich based.

"At least it is only a day and the main worry for us is damage."

Timber Hill in Norwich empty on Friday morning. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Biddy's Tea Room in Lower Goat Lane has also had some afternoon tea cancellations.

Pip Parker, manager, said: "We have had a couple of cancellations, particularly from people that need to travel and from our older clientele."

Elsewhere in the city, Norwich Market sweet treats stall And Eat It is closed and Christophe's Crêpes has shut its van in Davey Place, though the Pottergate café will stay open.