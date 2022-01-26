Five street food vendors doing residencies in Norwich pubs

Harry's Soul Train street food van has now got a new home at The Whalebone pub in Norwich, pictured L-R are Donna Newby, Harry Ward and Marc Ward with Stephen Fiske from The Whalebone Picture: Contributed - Credit: Archant

Feeling peckish at the pub but they don't serve food?

From pizza to falafel, here are five street food companies currently doing residencies at Norwich's pubs for you to try.

The Cabin at The Artichoke

The Cabin is serving Asian-inspired street food at The Artichoke - Credit: Archant

The Cabin has an Asian-inspired menu, serving tacos, curries and rice from a converted caravan from the 80s. The food is also available for delivery.

They also cater for festivals, weddings and other events. Its 'little brother' business is Burgersmith, serving burgers and wings exclusively at Street Feast at The Ffolkes.

The Bun Exchange at Butcher Bhoy

Jeff Taylor, centre, of the Bun Exchange, with Jimmy O'Neil and Michaela Standley, at the Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The restaurant offers beef and chicken burgers, wings, and flavoured nuggets with both chicken and vegan versions available.

Located at The Butcher Bhoy, in Exchange Street, food can be collected from the pub or delivered within a two-mile radius of NR2.

Keith's Kitchen at Blue Boar

Keith's Kitchen currently runs the restaurant at the Blue Boar - Credit: Antony Kelly

This family-run catering business is based in Wroxham Road and is currently running the restaurant at The Blue Boar pub and serves everything from curry to roasts.

Their menu changes every Sunday and one example of a main is pork steak with chorizo, potatoes, buttered greens, black pudding bon-bon and pan gravy.

Harry's Soul Train at The Whalebone Pub and The Fat Cat

Harry's Soul Train street food van has now got a new home at The Whalebone pub in Norwich, pictured L-R are Donna Newby, Harry Ward and Marc Ward with Stephen Fiske from The Whalebone Picture: Contributed - Credit: Archant

Launched in June 2020, Harry's Soul Train started serving up wings, tacos, and falafels and now has two food trailers with distinct menus.

The business has secured residencies at two Norwich pubs - The Whalebone, in Magdalen Road, and The Fat Cat, in West End Street.

Too Fat Roasties at The Reindeer

The Two Fat Roasties serve roast dinners at the Reindeer pub. - Credit: The Fry Up Inspector

The sell-out roast dinners from this pop-up kitchen have proved very popular, with an Evening News reviewer calling them 'moreish' and their 'new favourite in Norwich'. The Fry Up Inspector said: "One taste of their braised beef short ribs and you'll understand why (they sell out)."

Too Fat Roasties serves their Sunday roasts at The Reindeer every Sunday from 12pm to 4.30pm and offers everything from vegetarian chestnut, hazelnut, mushroom and parsnip loaf to raspberry cheesecake.

