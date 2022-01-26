Five street food vendors doing residencies in Norwich pubs
- Credit: Archant
Feeling peckish at the pub but they don't serve food?
From pizza to falafel, here are five street food companies currently doing residencies at Norwich's pubs for you to try.
The Cabin at The Artichoke
The Cabin has an Asian-inspired menu, serving tacos, curries and rice from a converted caravan from the 80s. The food is also available for delivery.
They also cater for festivals, weddings and other events. Its 'little brother' business is Burgersmith, serving burgers and wings exclusively at Street Feast at The Ffolkes.
The Bun Exchange at Butcher Bhoy
The restaurant offers beef and chicken burgers, wings, and flavoured nuggets with both chicken and vegan versions available.
Most Read
- 1 Toddler died after getting trapped between stair gates
- 2 City teen named Ikea drops furniture brand as first name
- 3 'She died alone': Plea to raise funds for Ruth who died before Christmas
- 4 Escaped giant eagle owl spotted in Norwich city centre
- 5 City flat with spiral staircase and balcony bedroom for sale for £190k
- 6 Owner of 'thriving' cheesecake business now looking to open shop
- 7 Parking charges at city parks has raised £0
- 8 New Fireaway Pizza takeaway set for Norwich
- 9 Mum has foot run over in incident with foul-mouthed driver
- 10 Mum given porta potty after council flat flooded with sewage
Located at The Butcher Bhoy, in Exchange Street, food can be collected from the pub or delivered within a two-mile radius of NR2.
Keith's Kitchen at Blue Boar
This family-run catering business is based in Wroxham Road and is currently running the restaurant at The Blue Boar pub and serves everything from curry to roasts.
Their menu changes every Sunday and one example of a main is pork steak with chorizo, potatoes, buttered greens, black pudding bon-bon and pan gravy.
Harry's Soul Train at The Whalebone Pub and The Fat Cat
Launched in June 2020, Harry's Soul Train started serving up wings, tacos, and falafels and now has two food trailers with distinct menus.
The business has secured residencies at two Norwich pubs - The Whalebone, in Magdalen Road, and The Fat Cat, in West End Street.
Too Fat Roasties at The Reindeer
The sell-out roast dinners from this pop-up kitchen have proved very popular, with an Evening News reviewer calling them 'moreish' and their 'new favourite in Norwich'. The Fry Up Inspector said: "One taste of their braised beef short ribs and you'll understand why (they sell out)."
Too Fat Roasties serves their Sunday roasts at The Reindeer every Sunday from 12pm to 4.30pm and offers everything from vegetarian chestnut, hazelnut, mushroom and parsnip loaf to raspberry cheesecake.
Join our Norfolk Food Lovers Facebook group for tasty tips and mouth-watering recipes.