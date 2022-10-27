Six Norwich pubs added to prestigious guide for 2023

Emily Bridges, Elliot Dransfield and Johnny Durant own Norwichs first Micro pub. - Credit: The Malt and Mardle

Six city pubs have been added to a prestigious guide featuring the very best boozers to find a great pint in the UK.

CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023 helps beer lovers take a barometer of their local beer scene.

It is an independently adjudicated guide that ranks pubs on how they cater for real ale drinkers, the quality of the beer and the atmosphere.

The book, which was first published in 1972, reviews more than 4,500 pubs across the UK and this year marks the release of its 50th edition.

Walnut Tree Shades in Norwich has been added to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023 - Credit: Google

There are a total of 105 Norfolk pubs included in CAMRA's guide, with 22 added in 2023.

In Norwich, The Bell Hotel in Orford Hill, The Cottage in Silver Road, Malt and Mardle in Magdalen Street, the Red Lion in Eaton Street, the Reindeer in Dereham Road and Walnut Tree Shades in the Old Post Office Court have all been added to the guide.

The Good Beer Guide 2023, sponsored by Cask Marque, was released on October 27.

Beer lovers can also order a copy online.