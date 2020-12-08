7 Norwich pubs with heated gardens for mixed households

Published: 6:00 AM December 8, 2020

Meet up with your mates this Christmas over a mulled wine and a meal at these Norwich bars and pubs with heated gardens.

1. The Belgian Monk

7 Pottergate, NR2 1DS

The outdoor area at this popular pub, in the heart of the Norwich Lanes, has had a makeover so it can cater for customers during winter. The newly covered terrace, decorated with Belgian flags, has overhead heaters, though it is open-ended so make sure to dress warmly. You will be able enjoy delicious beer, including its popular Ter Dolen Kriek sweet cherry beer, alongside tasty food, including mussels with a choice of toppings and sauces.

2. Gonzo's Tea Room

68 London Street, NR2 1JT

The rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room was the place to be this summer and it is now ideal for winter catch-ups too, with cosy booths, which are covered, and heaters. The festive menu features brioche baps, with options including hot pulled turkey and cranberry and hot brisket and horseradish, and all of the fillings can also be toppings on its famous poutine. The drinks are just as Christmassy and includes hot spiked cider and hot Aperol tea.

3. Rooftop Gardens

The Union Building, 51-59 Rose Lane, NR1 1BY

Rooftop Gardens, which offers panoramic views across the city, is one the best places to go for cocktails in Norwich and they even do cocktail trees, with a choice of pornstar or espresso martini. All those drinking will need to dine too, with options including steaks, burgers and sharing plates.

4. The Eagle

33 Newmarket Road, NR2 2HN

There is a spacious garden at this pub, which was refurbished during lockdown, and the terrace is the perfect spot to unwind with friends and there are patio heaters. Alongside a great range of beers, you can also enjoy festive dishes such as a field mushroom and brie burger with cranberry and a Christmas turkey dinner with all the trimmings and its Sunday roasts are fantastic.

5. The Fat Cat Brewery Tap

98-100 Lawson Road, NR3 4LF

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap has a spacious beer garden, which was refurbished during the first lockdown, and there are overhead heaters so it is suitable for winter. Alongside a huge selection of cask, keg and bottled beers, customers can enjoy food from loaded chip joint Motherchip, which has a permanent residency there, with options including chicken katsu curry, Dr Pepper pulled pork and beer battered halloumi.

6. The Black Horse

50 Earlham Road, NR2 3DE

A huge marquee was put up in the garden at The Black Horse in the summer and some of the sides have been removed to comply with Tier 2 guidelines. It is partially heated, so you may need to bring a blanket too, and if you visit on a Sunday you can enjoy its popular roast with all the trimmings. No booking is required for outdoor seating.

7. Unthank Arms

149 Newmarket Street, NR2 2DR

The Unthank Arms is one of the most popular pubs in the Golden Triangle and has a large beer garden with heaters, with more recently put in due to the Tier 2 guidelines. The pub offers real ales, ciders and over 30 wines. The menu is packed with pub classics, including a delicious roast on Sundays, and on Monday and Tuesday evenings customers can get a bowl of pasta and a 175ml glass of wine for £8.50.

-Call or visit the Facebook page of these pubs to see their latest opening times and to book.

-If you are unable to make a reservation, please make sure to contact the venue to cancel.