Norwich takeaway goes from one to four-star food hygiene rating
- Credit: Waris Khan
The owner of a city centre takeaway is hoping his customers will return after his business climbed its way back up to a four-star hygiene rating following a reinspection.
Siciliano takeaway, located in Prince of Wales Road, was handed a one-star rating after an inspection by Norwich City Council in July last year.
But now its owner, Waris Khan, is happy to announce it now has a four-star rating.
The 28-year-old, who has been running the business for the last eight years, said he was “shocked” when he received the low hygiene rating, with an inspector claiming staff were not seen washing their hands.
“I was really sad when we got a one-star rating,” he said. “I was not happy. I thought everything was okay.
“We have been here for a long time, everyone knows us. But when people found out they stopped coming to my shop. It really affected my business.
“During the pandemic we built a new kitchen and all of our staff are fully trained.
“I didn’t understand why. I have never had that experience before. It was the first time we have received one-star.”
The council revisited Siciliano – which has been in Prince of Wales for more than 20 years - back in November and an inspector wrote that they were “pleased to see that the premises had been cleaned to a high standard”.
Mr Khan said he has improved the daily cleaning schedule, replaced the canopy outside and added new grills.
Although he is happy with his four-star rating, Mr Khan believes the business could get five stars.
He added: “I think everything is perfect. But hopefully we can get that next time.
“When I got my four stars, we were busy again. My customers came back because they love our food."
There are currently 15 businesses in Norwich with a hygiene rating of one or below.
This includes Roger Hickman’s fine dining restaurant in Upper St Giles Street which received a one-star rating in November.
Mr Hickman, chef-proprietor, said he was “disappointed” with the inspector’s report which came just weeks before the restaurant was due to close for a £70,000 refurbishment.