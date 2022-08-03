Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
'Huge Bavarian party' - Oktoberfest returning to Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:55 AM August 3, 2022
One of Norwich's biggest annual indoor events is brewing up plans for its return.

Promising a night of German beers, oompah bands, bratwurst and lederhosen, Oktoberfest returns on October 8 for what promises to be a "huge Bavarian party".

Now in its sixth year, the event is being held at Epic Studios in Magdalen Street from 6pm - 11pm.

Laura Rycroft, general manager at Epic Studios, said: “Norwich Oktoberfest is one of our most popular events and tickets are selling fast.

"It has a great atmosphere and we have seen a growing trend for people dressing up in Bavarian costume to add that finishing touch to a fantastic night out.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone for what is sure to be one of Norwich’s biggest party celebrations."

This year's event is sponsored by East Anglian law firm Leathes Prior Solicitors.

