Restaurants across Norwich offering discounted meals this autumn

Andrew Jones and Hannah Springham who run Farmyard in Norwich, which is taking part in Norfolk Restaurant Week 2022. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

From fine dining to no-fuss pub grub, establishments across Norwich have signed up for Norfolk Restaurant Week 2022.

The event returns from October 31 until November 11 and this is the first time it has gone ahead since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Of the 43 restaurants announced so far, six are in Norwich with menus to be released in September.

These are Farmyard, Bishop's Dining Room, Frank's Bar, The Tipsy Vegan, St Andrews Brewhouse and The Georgian Townhouse.

Autumn Lewis enjoys a meal at The Tipsy Vegan in Norwich. - Credit: Autumn Lewis

Participating restaurants will either offer two courses for £16 or £23 and three courses for £20 or £29.

Martin Billing, who organises the event, said: "It is popular every year and we have really good feedback from both diners and the restaurants."

Mr Billing, from Thornham, launched the event a decade ago in north Norfolk after being inspired by a visit to New York Restaurant Week.