7 places to eat great barbecue in Norwich

Published: 1:38 PM June 29, 2021

Food at the Ten Bells, newly-opened as a pub restaurant with a barbecue kitchen. Slow braised beef short rib in tamarind and treacle glaze. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Whether it's a hot dog grilled at home or a smoked rack of ribs, there are few better combinations than food and fire.

Having been delayed from its usual May slot, National BBQ Week - a celebration of the great British barbecue - will return from July 5 to July 18 for its 25th outing.

It will aim to offer grillers tips, advice and recipes, as well as raising money for Cure Leukaemia.

And while, if the sun shines, plenty of us will dust off our own barbecues, others will opt to leave it to the professionals.

So whether it's a pub that always puts on a good show or a popular smokehouse, here are just a few places to visit in Norwich for a barbecue.

Char siu pork skewers from the Xo Kitchen, which will be teaming up with Don Txoko in Norwich this summer. - Credit: Xo Kitchen

Don Txoko and Xo Kitchen, Mysagarden

Joining forces as Txoko Kitchen, the two eateries - Don Txoko is based on St Benedicts Street and Xo Kitchen at the Artichoke on Magdalen Road - will be at food festival Mysagarden, at Castle Gardens, throughout the summer.

They will pair up from July 15 to 25 and August 26 to September 5, when Mysagarden - formerly Mysabar - comes to a close.

Chicken yakitori and salmon yakitori with grilled asparagus, aubergine, and courgette, cooked on the Japanese barbecue newly launched at Ciscoe's sushi restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Ali Zandi, owner, cooking on the Japanese barbecue, newly launched at Ciscoe's sushi restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Ciscoe's, Ber Street

For a barbecue with a twist, Ciscoe's, on Ber Street, has recently launched Japanese grill nights.

Running on Thursdays and Sundays, it sees a specialist ceramic Japanese barbecue and binchotan charcoal - white charcoal popular for its long cooking time and minimal smoke - fired up for dishes including duck breast and lamb chops.

The sea bass from Shish Go in Norwich. - Credit: Lauren Cope

Shish Go, Norwich

Shish Go, on Plumstead Road, is a Turkish restaurant and takeaway which cooks most of its dishes over coals.

Its menu includes grilled sea bass and authentic kebabs such as yogurtlu, where meat is served on top on a warm pita bread and drizzled with a cumin-flavoured tomato sauce and yoghurt.

Food at the Ten Bells, newly-opened as a pub restaurant with a barbecue kitchen. Chicken wings with ancho chilli and bourbon sauce. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Ten Bells, St Benedicts Street

In December, the Ten Bells, on St Benedicts Street, reopened as a barbecue restaurant run by Frances Chisholm and Pete Harvey.

Its menu of grazing plates are grilled Argentinian-style and the restaurant concept is based around 'asado', the technique and event of going to a barbecue in various South American countries.

The Georgian Townhouse in Norwich.Picture by SIMON FINLAY. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Georgian Townhouse, Unthank Road

If you like being in charge of the grilling but fancy a change of scenery, the Georgian Townhouse, on Norwich's Unthank Road, has a charcoal barbecue in its converted Stables room.

It hires the space out for celebrations and events, and it has access to a garden bar.

Beef brisket, slaw, pickled cucumber, deep south wedges and spicy ketchup from Urban Eatery in Norwich. - Credit: Urban Eatery

Ribs by the Urban Eatery, which has a residency at the Fat Cat and Canary on Thorpe Road. - Credit: Urban Eatery

Urban Eatery, Thorpe Road

The Urban Eatery has grown a reputation for big flavours and clever dishes since opening last year.

It has a residency at the Fat Cat and Canary, on Thorpe Road, and this summer will be doing barbecues every weekend. Its recent dishes have included miso lime pork belly.

Cemal Alby, owner of the Gem of Norwich restaurant which has opened in the former Prezzo site on Thorpe Road. Picture: Lauren De Boise. - Credit: Archant

Gem, Riverside Road

Gem became the fourth restaurant to be run by Cemal Alby when it first opened in late 2019, following others in Essex, Kent and London.

It serves hot and cold mezze dishes, as well as chicken and lamb shish, lamb cutlets and a mixed barbecue, with many of the dishes cooked over coals.

Is your favourite not listed? Leave any recommendations in the comments below.

