From goat curry to cake jars: The bestsellers on Norwich Market in 2021
Market traders in Norwich have had their ups and downs this year but what hasn't stopped is the appetite for the wide array of foods on offer in the city.
Here are some of the most popular dishes sold in 2021 at Norwich Market, according to traders.
1. The breakfast bap at Debs
Owner Debs Champion said the breakfast bap is a "meal in itself" and is always a very popular choice for customers.
With two sausages, three large pieces of bacon and two fried eggs, it certainly sounds filling.
2. Goat curry at Coral Bay
Tanya Clark of Coral Bay, a stall serving a range of Caribbean dishes, said: "Our goat curry is our top-seller, which is served with rice and peas, salad and coleslaw."
3. Chilli gobi and masala dosa at A Taste of Punjab
Owner Kirpal Singh said the chilli gobi, a dish of fried cauliflower in chilli sauce, and the masala dosa, a lentil and rice pancake filled with spiced potato, have been the bestsellers this year.
4. The surf 'n' turf sandwich at Churros for the People
Owner Hugo Malik said: "Our churros are number one but our chorizo and king prawn surf 'n' turf ciabatta sandwich has been really popular. It used to be an occasional special but it is now on the main menu and flies out."
5. Empanadas at Cocina De Mia
Ana Bridgman, who runs the Chilean street food stall, said: "Our empanadas are always the bestseller. The most popular filling has been chicken and chorizo this year although the Christmas dinner empanada has been selling out every day since it was launched."
6.Cake jars at The Cuppie Hut
Despite the wide range of baked goods at the stall, it is cakes in jars that are hitting the sweet spot for customers.
The stall, run by friends Mel Abel and Kim Cooper, sell out of cake jars "most days" and a version specially made for dogs is also proving popular.
7. Orange wine from Austria at Substrata Wines
For independent organic wine merchant Tom Lowdon, orange wine has been taking customers' fancy in 2021.
Mr Lowdon said: "This Austrian orange wine has a distinctive orange colour and delicious apricot and Turkish delight aromas."
