Chilean market stall is serving Christmas dinner in an empanada

Cocina Mia, a market stall in Norwich serving Chilean street food, has launched two new empanadas full of festive flavours - Credit: Archant

A Norwich Market stall serving Chilean street food has packed its signature dish full of festive flavours.

Cocina Mia launched two Christmas empanadas last week, adding a seasonal twist to the stuffed pastries.

A meat option of turkey, stuffing, sausage and sprouts and a vegetarian option of deep fried goat cheese and cranberry are on offer, which can be enjoyed alongside a variety of salads.

A look inside Cocina Mia's Christmas empanada, filled with turkey, stuffing, sausage and sprouts - Credit: Ana Bridgman

Ana Bridgman, who opened the stall in 2017 after wanting to share her love of Chilean food with the people of Norwich, said: "We've been doing mince pie empanadas for a few years which are always really popular but we wanted to do something different this year.

"Last week was a bit quieter which gave me time to think of new recipes.

"It has been selling really well so far."

Empanadas are a popular street food in Chile and are reminiscent of a Cornish pasty.



