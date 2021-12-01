Chilean market stall is serving Christmas dinner in an empanada
- Credit: Archant
A Norwich Market stall serving Chilean street food has packed its signature dish full of festive flavours.
Cocina Mia launched two Christmas empanadas last week, adding a seasonal twist to the stuffed pastries.
A meat option of turkey, stuffing, sausage and sprouts and a vegetarian option of deep fried goat cheese and cranberry are on offer, which can be enjoyed alongside a variety of salads.
Ana Bridgman, who opened the stall in 2017 after wanting to share her love of Chilean food with the people of Norwich, said: "We've been doing mince pie empanadas for a few years which are always really popular but we wanted to do something different this year.
"Last week was a bit quieter which gave me time to think of new recipes.
"It has been selling really well so far."
Empanadas are a popular street food in Chile and are reminiscent of a Cornish pasty.
