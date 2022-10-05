7 Italian restaurants in Norwich with Tripadvisor awards

There are lots of Italian restaurants in Norwich, but only seven won Tripadvisor awards this year - Credit: Archant

Whether you fancy pasta or pizza, there are lots of restaurants in the city that can give you a taste of Italy.

Here are seven Italian restaurants in Norwich that have won a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award 2022.

1. Saporita

Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Where: 3A St Andrews Hill, Norwich, NR2 1AD

When: Midday to 9pm Tuesday to Thursday, until 10pm Friday and Saturday

Run by mother and daughter duo Veronica Iapichino and Patrizia Buoso, Saporita offers traditional Italian street food such as pizza by the slice, focaccia, paninis and panzerotti.

Dishes on offer include lucifero pizza with nduja sausage, bologna panini with mortadella, and tiramisu.

2. Paulo's Restaurant

Where: 1 St Giles St, Norwich, NR2 1JJ

When: Midday to 3pm and 5pm to 10pm Monday to Saturday

This family-run restaurant near the Lanes promises an 'authentic' meal by doing things 'the traditional way'.

The menu includes favourites like lasagne, bruschetta and risotto di mare as well as less well-known dishes like grilled veal and baked avocado.

3. Benoli

Benoli, on Orford Street in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Where: 5 Orford St, Norwich, NR1 3LE

When: Monday to Saturday midday to 3pm and 5.30pm to 10pm, until 9pm Sunday

The menu at this critically-acclaimed trattoria changes regularly but favourites include the parmesan croquettes and beef cheek ragu.

It is owned by chef-patron Oliver Boon, who reached the final of MasterChef: The Professionals in 2012, and has been praised by food critic Grace Dent and featured in the Michelin Guide 2022.

4. Al Dente

Where: 25B St Giles St, Norwich, NR2 1JN

When: 4pm to 10pm Monday, 11am to 10pm Tuesday to Thurday, until 11pm Friday and Saturday

With fresh pasta made in-house every day, this pasta bar aims to reflect the Italian gastronomic scene with a strong Sicilian influence - embracing traditional and contemporary recipes.

There are six types of pasta, six sauces and seven toppings to choose from as well as a full set menu with small plates, pizza and desserts.

5. Donnelli's Pizzeria

The Florence pizza - Credit: Donnelli's Pizzeria.

Where: 17 Timber Hill, Norwich, NR1 3JZ

When: Midday to 10pm Monday to Saturday, until 5pm Sunday

Wood-fired pizzas can be enjoyed in this family-run Timber Hill spot with a range of traditional toppings including a Napoli, Florence and Bologna.

There are also white pizzas, which come without tomato sauce and are extra cheesy, as well as calzones, dough balls and desserts.

6. Pinocchio's

Where: 11 St Benedicts St, Norwich, NR2 4PE

When: 5pm to 10pm Monday to Thursday, until 11pm Friday and Saturday

A constant in the popular restaurant hub of St Benedicts Street is Pinocchios's, which has been run since 2015 by brothers Andrea and Gonario Villa.

The menu is large and includes a number of pasta and pizza dishes, as well as risotto, fish and steaks.

7. Sicily Trattoria Pizzeria da Rocco e Bruno

Rocco Consiglio, left, and right, Bruno Armenante outside Sicily Trattoria. Photo: Rocco Consiglio - Credit: Archant

Where: 3 Bridewell Alley, Norwich, NR2 1HX

When: 9am to 10pm Tuesday to Saturday, 12pm to 5pm Sunday

Originally run by Rocco Consiglio and Bruno Armenante on Norwich Market, this spot opened as a permanent restaurant in Bridewell Alley in June 2021.

The menu includes Sicilian street food like chickpea chips, six pasta dishes and 18 pizzas. All dishes can be adapted to be gluten-free and vegan.