'Dream come true': Norwich restaurant wins national award
- Credit: English Curry Awards 2021
An Indian restaurant in Norwich has won an award in a national competition.
Spice Valley Norwich, located in Magdalen Street, won the Best Customer Service category at the English Curry Awards 2021.
The awards are a celebration of the English curry industry, recognising the hard work and impeccable service of the best English curry establishments.
Wali Ullah & Mintu Rahman, co-owners of Spice Valley, said: “It is an honour to win such a prestigious award, we worked hard to build an enviable reputation for our food and customer service.
"To be recognised on the national stage is a dream come true for us and we can’t quite believe it."
The Taj Mahal in Aylsham Road won a regional award for the Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year for the East of England.
The ceremony was held at the Holiday Inn at the Birmingham International Airport on Monday, October 18.
Most Read
- 1 TikTok craze sparks calls to stop sale of beans to under-18s
- 2 Norfolk man jailed for historic child sex abuse offences
- 3 'No help to us' - Mixed views on £6.1m street revamp
- 4 'She shouted for 90 minutes': Councillor guilty of harassing railway staff
- 5 Business fears for Christmas trade if council doesn't fix traffic 'chaos'
- 6 Enjoy afternoon tea on Britain's poshest train departing from Norwich
- 7 Should straight people go into queer clubs and bars?
- 8 The most popular baby names in Norfolk in 2020 are revealed
- 9 'Disaster from start to finish': Parents slam school for failing kids
- 10 Child sex abuse victim: 'I'm still angry, but haven't let him ruin my life'