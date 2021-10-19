News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Dream come true': Norwich restaurant wins national award

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:20 PM October 19, 2021   
Spice Valley Norwich win at English Curry Awards 2021

Spice Valley co-owners Wali Ullah and Mintu Rahman accepting their award for Best Customer Service - Credit: English Curry Awards 2021

An Indian restaurant in Norwich has won an award in a national competition.

Spice Valley Norwich, located in Magdalen Street, won the Best Customer Service category at the English Curry Awards 2021.

The awards are a celebration of the English curry industry, recognising the hard work and impeccable service of the best English curry establishments.

Wali Ullah & Mintu Rahman, co-owners of Spice Valley, said: “It is an honour to win such a prestigious award, we worked hard to build an enviable reputation for our food and customer service.

"To be recognised on the national stage is a dream come true for us and we can’t quite believe it." 

The Taj Mahal in Aylsham Road won a regional award for the Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year for the East of England. 

The ceremony was held at the Holiday Inn at the Birmingham International Airport on Monday, October 18. 

