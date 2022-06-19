City foodies enjoy a celebration of India at vegan carnival

Namaste Village hosted a celebration of India at its Summer Vegan Food Carnival on Sunday - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Hungry people from across the city enjoyed a taste of India at a vegan food extravaganza hosted inside a Norwich restaurant.

Namaste Village recreated the vibe of India at its Summer Vegan Food Carnival which took place at its Queens Road eatery on Sunday, June 19.

The restaurant is a popular choice among Norwich foodies seeking vegetarian and vegan dishes.

And its event certainly went down a treat with locals who enjoyed trying a variety of different flavours at the showcase event.

People munched down on traditional Indian dishes including bhel puri, vada pav and masala dosas throughout the carnival which took place from 11am until 7.45pm on Sunday.

As well as trying tasty delights, people were also offered the chance to embrace the Indian culture further - with some opting for henna tattoos on their hands and others choosing to dance away to traditional music.