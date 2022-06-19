Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City foodies enjoy a celebration of India at vegan carnival

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:12 PM June 19, 2022
Namaste Carnival Summer Mela, A vegan food extravaganza. Pictures Brittany Woodmam

Namaste Village hosted a celebration of India at its Summer Vegan Food Carnival on Sunday - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Hungry people from across the city enjoyed a taste of India at a vegan food extravaganza hosted inside a Norwich restaurant.

Namaste Village recreated the vibe of India at its Summer Vegan Food Carnival which took place at its Queens Road eatery on Sunday, June 19.

Namaste Carnival Summer Mela, A vegan food extravaganza. Pictures Brittany Woodmam

Namaste Village is popular among Norwich foodies for its vegetarian and vegan dishes - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The restaurant is a popular choice among Norwich foodies seeking vegetarian and vegan dishes.

And its event certainly went down a treat with locals who enjoyed trying a variety of different flavours at the showcase event.

Namaste Carnival Summer Mela, A vegan food extravaganza. Pictures Brittany Woodmam

Some event goers embraced the Indian culture and opted for a henna tattoo - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

People munched down on traditional Indian dishes including bhel puri, vada pav and masala dosas throughout the carnival which took place from 11am until 7.45pm on Sunday.

Namaste Carnival Summer Mela, A vegan food extravaganza. Pictures Brittany Woodmam

Traditional Indian dishes were served throughout the carnival - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

As well as trying tasty delights, people were also offered the chance to embrace the Indian culture further - with some opting for henna tattoos on their hands and others choosing to dance away to traditional music.

