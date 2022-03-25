7 of the best family-friendly pubs in Norwich

Jason Carter, landlord at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A trip to the pub with the your loved ones can make for a great outing and thankfully Norwich has plenty of family-friendly spots to visit.

Large outdoor play areas, children's menus and a fun and welcoming atmosphere all help make for a good time.

Here are seven of the best pubs to visit in and around Norwich with children in tow.

The Black Horse pub on Earlham Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

1. The Black Horse

Where: 50 Earlham Road, Norwich, NR2 3DE

Opening Times: Monday to Thursday 3pm - 11pm, Friday to Saturday 12pm - 2am, Sunday 12pm - 10.30pm

The Black Horse has a great garden to sit in and there are also often games such as giant Connect Four.

There is lots to choose from on the menu and the pub is known for its Sunday roast dinners.

The Shoe Makers is a family-friendly pub located in Old Lakenham. - Credit: Google

2. The Shoe Makers

Where: 1 Sandy Lane, Norwich, NR4 6ET

Opening Times: Monday to Thursday 8am - 11pm, Friday 8am - 1am, Saturday 8am - 12am, Sunday 8am - 11pm

The Shoe Makers is located in Old Lakenham.

It has an outdoor play area and a children's menu with a large range of options on offer.





The Leopard pub in NR3 - Credit: James Bass

3. The Leopard

Where: 98 Bull Close Road, Norwich, NR3 1NQ

Opening Times: Monday to Thursday 1pm - 11pm, Friday to Saturday 1pm - 12am

The Leopard in NR3 has a welcoming atmosphere and prides itself on its range of beers.

It has a courtyard and a regular rotation of street food vendors serving dishes such as pizzas and burgers.

The Marsh Harrier in Ipswich Road is an inviting pub for families with outdoor space - Credit: Google

4. Marsh Harrier

Where: 158 Ipswich Road, Norwich NR4 6DX

Opening Times: Monday to Saturday 12pm - 11pm, Sunday 12pm - 10.30pm

The Marsh Harrier in Ipswich Road has a country pub feel with a sunny garden and a roaring fire for the winter months.

It has a good range of food options for children, including vegetarian options.

The Whalebone Freehouse pub in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

5. Whalebone

Where: 144 Magdalen Road, Norwich NR3 4BA

Opening Times: Monday 2pm - 8pm, Tuesday to Thursday 3pm - 10pm, Friday 2pm - 11pm, Saturday 12 pm - 11pm, Sunday 12 - 8pm

The Whalebone serves a range of ales and wines and has different food vendors serving dishes throughout the week.

It has play equipment outside and a courtyard space as well.

Gibraltar Gardens pub in Heigham Street, Norwich Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Archant

6. Gibraltar Gardens

Where: 288 Heigham St, Norwich, NR2 4LZ

Opening Times: Monday to Sunday 12pm - 11pm

Gibraltar Gardens has one of the biggest pub gardens in the city.

Located next to the River Wensum, it offers lots of space for children to run around and also has a children's menu on offer.

The Eagle Beer Garden. Photo: The Eagle. - Credit: Archant

7. The Eagle

Where: 33 Newmarket Road, Norwich, NR2 2HN

Opening Times: Monday to Saturday 12pm - 11pm and Sunday 12 - 7pm

Situated in Newmarket Road, The Eagle has a large pub garden with play equipment for children to enjoy.

It has a wide variety of dishes on offer and does a great Sunday lunch.