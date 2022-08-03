'We didn't expect it' - New dessert lounge has busy start from day one

UEA student Subi Jega and brother Gogul Jega have had a busy start after opening the doors to Dessert lounge - Credit: Subi Jega

A new food business in the city has been busy with customers right from day one and people keep coming back for more.

Dessert Lounge opened its doors on July 8 and has quickly become a haven for those with a sweet tooth at the site in Aylsham Crescent.

Run by University of East Anglia (UEA) student, Subi Jega, 22, and her bother Gogul Jega, 21, the owners "didn't expect" to have such a strong start and have already been picking up five-star reviews.

Chicken and waffles served at the Dessert lounge in Norwich - Credit: Dessert Lounge

Ms Jega said: "It has been really busy since we opened, we didn't expect it.

"We thought it would take a couple of weeks for people to get to know us but right from day one it has been busy.

"Customers have responded so positively and were excited we opened as there isn't another shop like it nearby for the locals.

"We opened during the July heatwave which was convenient timing - lots of people were coming in for some gelato."

THE UEA student is currently in her second year studying pharmacy and together with her brother have transformed the former site of Norwich Smokehouse to give city folk "something they've never tasted before".

One of the many dessert options on offer at the new restaurant - Credit: Dessert Lounge

The menu includes Lotus Biscoff or Oreo waffles, chocolate-filled churros, milkshakes and 24 flavours of gelato.

While the restaurant specialises in desserts, it is the savoury options that have been a "surprise" hit, with the customers, with some saying they are better than the big name fast food chains.

"Our burgers have been flying out and people have said they are better than our competitors" said Ms Jega.

"After trying ours they have said they wouldn't go back anymore and will instead come to us.

"More and more people are trying our desserts and milkshakes now which is great.

"Currently we are open only for takeaway but it is hoped that soon we can offer indoor and outdoor seating in the future."

While they specialise in desserts, the restaurant's savoury options have proved a hit with customers - Credit: Dessert Lounge

Keyworkers and students are also for an added treat as the Dessert Lounge offers generous discounts.

The Dessert lounge is open Tuesday to Sunday noon - midnight and on Monday from 5pm to midnight.