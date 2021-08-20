News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich City of Ale festival postponed until 2022

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:02 PM August 20, 2021   
The Norwich City of Ale Festival, which is a celebration of local beers and breweries, has been postponed until 2022.

The event was set to return for the 10th time from September 2 until October 3, but it has now been pushed back due to the pandemic.

It will now take place next May, with the launch party on May 26 at The Waterfront, with more than 50 award-winning ales and craft beers on cask and keg from Norfolk and Suffolk breweries. 

During Norwich City of Ale, events run in pubs and other venues across the city and there are also seven ale trails. 

Phil Cutter, one of the founders and landlord of The Murderers, said: "We put it out to the interested parties and a lot of the pubs and breweries were concerned they had a lot on their plates at the moment and they weren't sure there was an appetite for it.

"Next year's event will be the biggest and best one so far."  

Book for the launch party at ueaticketbookings.co.uk/ents/event/10926

