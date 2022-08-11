Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Enjoy bacon and eggs on crepes as city restaurant launches breakfast menu

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:43 AM August 11, 2022
Christophe's Crepes has launched a new breakfast menu

Christophe's Crepes has launched a new breakfast menu - Credit: Chris Smith

The city's go-to spot for crepes has now extended its opening hours to offer a new breakfast menu. 

Christophe's Crepes, in Pottergate, is now open from 9.30am with a tasty new menu for pancake-lovers to try.

And since its launch, owner Chris Smith said their new creations have been going down a treat. 

Some of the new dishes include the oh-mega with smoked salmon or bacon, fried eggs, avocado, tomatoes, balsamic glaze and baby leaf salad.

Another favourite is the siracha egg with chopped chives, avocado, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, spinach, tomato and herb sauce with bacon or the classic berries and bacon with maple syrup.

Mr Smith, 40, said: "We thought it made sense to open up early and try a breakfast menu. It has been going really well.

"The reaction has been really positive.

"I feel like we are so lucky because we have a really good, loyal customer base. We wouldn't be here without them."

The business, which also has a food truck in Davey Place between Norwich Market and the castle, will also soon launch mini pancake platters.

Mr Smith said they are making plans to celebrate their truck's 10th anniversary in September.





