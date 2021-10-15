All the fish and chip shops in Norwich with 5-star hygiene ratings
In a world of where Friday night fish and chips can make or break your week, it's nice to know where you can trust to provide you with food made in hygienic premises.
Food hygiene ratings were introduced to give consumers clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to zero which is displayed at premises and online to help people make informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
Here are all the fish and chip shops in Norwich with food hygiene ratings of five.
1. Bishop Bridge Fish and Chips
Where: 18 Bishop Bridge Road, NR1 4ET
When: 12-2pm, 4-9pm on Tuesday to Saturday
Last rated: August 14, 2018
This city centre fish and chip shop cooks its food fresh to order, according to one five star Tripadvisor review.
The takeaway got a total score of 15 out of a possible 80, giving it a firm 5-star hygiene rating.
2. Boundary Fish Bar
Where: 357-357A Aylsham Road, NR3 2RX
When: 12-2pm, 4-9pm on Tuesday to Thursday, 12-2pm, 4-10pm on Friday to Saturday, 4pm-8:45pm on Sunday
Last rated: January 1, 2019
Situated just north of Norwich, this takeaway offers delivery to some areas of the city. Orders can be placed via its website.
The restaurant also got a score of 15, meaning its food hygiene is very good.
3. The Chip Shop
Where: 26 Stafford Street, NR2 3BB
When: 4:30-10pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, 12-1:30pm, 4:30-10pm on Thursday, 12:30-1:45pm, 4:30-10pm on Friday, 12-1:45pm, 4:30-10pm on Saturday
Last rated: April 11, 2018
Another takeaway with a score of 15, The Chip Shop is reviewed as the "best place for traditional fish and chips" by one writer on Tripadvisor.
The same review also said that the eatery has excellent portion sizes and the staff are friendly.
4. Chish and Fips
Where: 53 Angel Road, NR3 3HR
When: 12-1:30pm, 4:30-9pm on Tuesday to Friday, 11:45am-1:30pm, 4:30-9pm on Saturday
Last rated: December 6, 2018
Not only has Chish and Fips earned a top food hygiene rating, it was also awarded the prestigious Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2019 and 2020.
5. The Frying Machine
Where: 144 Colman Road, NR4 7AA
When: 11:45am-1:45pm, 4-8pm on Monday to Wednesday, 11:45am-1:45pm, 4:30pm-10pm on Thursday to Sunday
Last rated: April 14, 2021
This fish and chip shop got a score of 15 out of 80, earning five points each for food hygiene and safety, structure and cleaning, and confidence in management and control systems.
6. Grosvenor Fish Bar
Where: 28 Lower Goat Lane, NR2 1EL
When: 11am-7:30pm on Monday to Saturday
Last rated: August 30, 2018
Having spent 90 years serving fish and chips, this restaurant is committed to preparing its food the traditional way using beef dripping.
The eatery received a score of 15 out of 80.
7. Long John Hill Fish Bar
Where: 61 Long John Hill, NR1 2JJ
When: 4:30-8:15pm on Monday, 11:45am-1:45pm, 4:30-8:15pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 11:45am-1:45pm, 4:30-8:30pm on Thursday to Saturday
Last rated: May 13, 2021
Long John Hill Fish Bar uses fresh ingredients from local area, including freshly baked rolls and sausages made at a Norwich butchers.
The fish bar received a score of 15.
8. Neptune Fish Bar
Where: 179A Earlham Green Lane
When: 3-10pm Sunday to Thursday, 12-10pm on Friday and Saturday
Last rated: March 26, 2018
This fish bar serves kebabs, pizzas and fried chicken as well as the usual fish and chip shop fare.
The takeaway, which also offers delivery after 4pm, was given an overall score of 15.
9. New Sole Plaice
Where: 27 Suffolk Square, NR2 2AA
When: 11:45am-2pm, 4:30-8pm on Tuesday to Saturday
Last rated: June 8, 2018
With more than 150 5-star reviews on Tripadvisor, New Sole Plaice seems to be a popular choice in Norwich for fish and chips.
With its score of 15 out of 80, you can be sure the restaurant is clean as well as tasty.
10. Orford Plaice
Where: 13 Orford Place, NR1 3RU
When: 11am-5pm on Monday to Friday, 11am-6pm on Saturday, 11am-3pm on Sunday
Last rated: April 9, 2019
One Tripadvisor reviewer said this fish and chip shop had "excellent customer service and outstanding food", and with its score of 15, so is its hygiene.
11. Trawlers Fish and Chips
Where: 562 Dereham Road, NR5 8TU
When: 11:45am-1:45pm, 4:45-9:45pm on Tuesday to Saturday
Last rated: March 27, 2019
This takeaway serves traditional fish and chips, made to order with reliably sourced ingredients.
It was scored 10 of out the possible 80, making it one of the best scored on the list.
12. Woodcock Fish Bar
Where: 59 Woodcock Road, NR3 3TH
When: 11:30am-1:30pm, 4:30-8:30pm on Monday to Wednesday, 11:30am-1:30pm, 4:30-8:30pm on Thursday and Saturday, 11:30am-1:30pm, 4:30-9pm on Friday
Last rated: November 11, 2018
This final fish and chip shop scored 15 points out of 80.
The restaurant offers a variety of fish including plaice and haddock, as well as pies, and fried chicken.