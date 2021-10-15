All the fish and chip shops in Norwich with 5-star hygiene ratings

Published: 3:53 PM October 15, 2021

Grosvenor Fish Bar is one fish and chip shop in Norwich with a 5-star rating. - Credit: Archant

In a world of where Friday night fish and chips can make or break your week, it's nice to know where you can trust to provide you with food made in hygienic premises.

Food hygiene ratings were introduced to give consumers clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to zero which is displayed at premises and online to help people make informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Here are all the fish and chip shops in Norwich with food hygiene ratings of five.

1. Bishop Bridge Fish and Chips

Where: 18 Bishop Bridge Road, NR1 4ET

When: 12-2pm, 4-9pm on Tuesday to Saturday

Last rated: August 14, 2018

This city centre fish and chip shop cooks its food fresh to order, according to one five star Tripadvisor review.

The takeaway got a total score of 15 out of a possible 80, giving it a firm 5-star hygiene rating.

2. Boundary Fish Bar

Where: 357-357A Aylsham Road, NR3 2RX

When: 12-2pm, 4-9pm on Tuesday to Thursday, 12-2pm, 4-10pm on Friday to Saturday, 4pm-8:45pm on Sunday

The Boundary Fish Bar, Norwich - Credit: Google

Last rated: January 1, 2019

Situated just north of Norwich, this takeaway offers delivery to some areas of the city. Orders can be placed via its website.

The restaurant also got a score of 15, meaning its food hygiene is very good.

3. The Chip Shop

Where: 26 Stafford Street, NR2 3BB

When: 4:30-10pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, 12-1:30pm, 4:30-10pm on Thursday, 12:30-1:45pm, 4:30-10pm on Friday, 12-1:45pm, 4:30-10pm on Saturday

Last rated: April 11, 2018

Another takeaway with a score of 15, The Chip Shop is reviewed as the "best place for traditional fish and chips" by one writer on Tripadvisor.

The same review also said that the eatery has excellent portion sizes and the staff are friendly.

4. Chish and Fips

Where: 53 Angel Road, NR3 3HR

When: 12-1:30pm, 4:30-9pm on Tuesday to Friday, 11:45am-1:30pm, 4:30-9pm on Saturday

Last rated: December 6, 2018

Not only has Chish and Fips earned a top food hygiene rating, it was also awarded the prestigious Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2019 and 2020.

Chish and Fips owners Indy Singh and Hardeep 'Heidi' Kaur. Photo: Hardeep Kaur - Credit: Archant

5. The Frying Machine

Where: 144 Colman Road, NR4 7AA

When: 11:45am-1:45pm, 4-8pm on Monday to Wednesday, 11:45am-1:45pm, 4:30pm-10pm on Thursday to Sunday

Last rated: April 14, 2021

This fish and chip shop got a score of 15 out of 80, earning five points each for food hygiene and safety, structure and cleaning, and confidence in management and control systems.

6. Grosvenor Fish Bar

Where: 28 Lower Goat Lane, NR2 1EL

When: 11am-7:30pm on Monday to Saturday

Last rated: August 30, 2018

Having spent 90 years serving fish and chips, this restaurant is committed to preparing its food the traditional way using beef dripping.

The eatery received a score of 15 out of 80.

Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich Picture: Antony Kelly - Credit: Archant

7. Long John Hill Fish Bar

Where: 61 Long John Hill, NR1 2JJ

When: 4:30-8:15pm on Monday, 11:45am-1:45pm, 4:30-8:15pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 11:45am-1:45pm, 4:30-8:30pm on Thursday to Saturday

Last rated: May 13, 2021

Long John Hill Fish Bar uses fresh ingredients from local area, including freshly baked rolls and sausages made at a Norwich butchers.

The fish bar received a score of 15.

Neptune Fish Bar, Norwich - Credit: Google

8. Neptune Fish Bar

Where: 179A Earlham Green Lane

When: 3-10pm Sunday to Thursday, 12-10pm on Friday and Saturday

Last rated: March 26, 2018

This fish bar serves kebabs, pizzas and fried chicken as well as the usual fish and chip shop fare.

The takeaway, which also offers delivery after 4pm, was given an overall score of 15.

9. New Sole Plaice

Where: 27 Suffolk Square, NR2 2AA

When: 11:45am-2pm, 4:30-8pm on Tuesday to Saturday

Last rated: June 8, 2018

With more than 150 5-star reviews on Tripadvisor, New Sole Plaice seems to be a popular choice in Norwich for fish and chips.

With its score of 15 out of 80, you can be sure the restaurant is clean as well as tasty.

10. Orford Plaice

Where: 13 Orford Place, NR1 3RU

When: 11am-5pm on Monday to Friday, 11am-6pm on Saturday, 11am-3pm on Sunday

Last rated: April 9, 2019

Orford Plaice is one of the winners of the Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020. Picture by SIMON FINLAY. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

One Tripadvisor reviewer said this fish and chip shop had "excellent customer service and outstanding food", and with its score of 15, so is its hygiene.

11. Trawlers Fish and Chips

Where: 562 Dereham Road, NR5 8TU

When: 11:45am-1:45pm, 4:45-9:45pm on Tuesday to Saturday

Last rated: March 27, 2019

This takeaway serves traditional fish and chips, made to order with reliably sourced ingredients.

It was scored 10 of out the possible 80, making it one of the best scored on the list.

12. Woodcock Fish Bar

Where: 59 Woodcock Road, NR3 3TH

When: 11:30am-1:30pm, 4:30-8:30pm on Monday to Wednesday, 11:30am-1:30pm, 4:30-8:30pm on Thursday and Saturday, 11:30am-1:30pm, 4:30-9pm on Friday

Last rated: November 11, 2018

This final fish and chip shop scored 15 points out of 80.

The restaurant offers a variety of fish including plaice and haddock, as well as pies, and fried chicken.