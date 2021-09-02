Norwich chef takes over golf club restaurant

Published: 10:38 AM September 2, 2021

Chefs Simon Wainwright and Jason Metcalf have taken on the clubhouse at Gorleston Golf Club, Clubhouse SW1, expanding the restaurant brand that has been so successful at Gorleston riverside. - Credit: supplied by Simon Wainwright

Renowned Norwich chef Jason Metcalf is to take over the restaurant at a prestigious, coastal golf club.

Mr Metcalf, who has built a reputation for excellence at Norwich's Assembly House, will go into partnership with Simon Wainwright to relaunch the clubhouse at Gorleston Golf Club.

They chefs used to work together at Great Yarmouth's Imperial Hotel, Mr Wainwright going on to open his own restaurant in Gorleston SW1 four years ago.

The pair said they were excited to take on the 800-member golf club when the current boss retired.

Mr Wainwright added: "When I worked at The Imperial Hotel they were like my family and that is how I want it to be at the golf club. There are some really nice people there that have worked there a long time.

"I am still fairly young and I have some good ideas. It is a lovely, lovely place on the cliffs, the restaurant is really nice."

He added the general manager Gillian Fowler was also formerly from The Imperial Hotel, completing the family.