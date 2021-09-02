Norwich chef takes over golf club restaurant
- Credit: supplied by Simon Wainwright
Renowned Norwich chef Jason Metcalf is to take over the restaurant at a prestigious, coastal golf club.
Mr Metcalf, who has built a reputation for excellence at Norwich's Assembly House, will go into partnership with Simon Wainwright to relaunch the clubhouse at Gorleston Golf Club.
They chefs used to work together at Great Yarmouth's Imperial Hotel, Mr Wainwright going on to open his own restaurant in Gorleston SW1 four years ago.
The pair said they were excited to take on the 800-member golf club when the current boss retired.
Mr Wainwright added: "When I worked at The Imperial Hotel they were like my family and that is how I want it to be at the golf club. There are some really nice people there that have worked there a long time.
You may also want to watch:
"I am still fairly young and I have some good ideas. It is a lovely, lovely place on the cliffs, the restaurant is really nice."
He added the general manager Gillian Fowler was also formerly from The Imperial Hotel, completing the family.
Most Read
- 1 World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich
- 2 Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey
- 3 Mum slapped with two parking tickets despite never actually parking
- 4 New burrito bar to open in city centre
- 5 Eyesore for neighbours as car and rubbish dumped
- 6 'I don't care what people think': 11-year-old on her gender transition
- 7 'Hidden gem' hotel reopens restaurant after three years being shut
- 8 Race against time to finish roadworks ahead of new school term
- 9 Cyclist's dismay as hit-and-run driver 'gets away' with hospitalising her
- 10 'Harmful to the character of the area' - Orlando's ordered to remove sign