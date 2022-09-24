7 of the most affordable spots for breakfast in Norwich
From a fry-up to eggs benedict, here are some of the most affordable places for breakfast in Norwich.
We asked our readers where their favourite spots are that are also budget-friendly.
1. The Ber Street Kitchen, 141-143 Ber Street
Opening times: Monday-Saturday: 8am-5pm (breakfast and brunch served 8am-2.30pm), Sunday: 9am-4pm (9am-11am)
Fry-up price: regular: £8.95, large: £11.95
Husband-and-wife team Wayne and Becky Chapman cook and bake up a storm at this fabulous café, which serves a range of brunch and lunch dishes.
Breakfast options include Portuguese hash, eggs benedict with smoked beer bacon and breakfast baps.
2. Unthank Kitchen, 117 Unthank Road
Opening times: Wednesday-Friday: 8am-2.30pm, weekends: 8.30am-2.30pm
Fry-up price: regular £7.95, large £9.95
A warm welcome is guaranteed at this no-fuss café in the Golden Triangle and its prices and hearty portions make it a popular choice for students.
It serves vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free fry-ups too alongside a range of breakfast sandwiches, pancakes and even its own bubble and squeak.
3. Sunny Side Up, 118 Hall Road
Opening times: Monday-Friday: 7.30am-1.30pm, Saturday: 8am-1pm
Fry-up price: From £4.20 for small to £8.95 for buster (all with tea or coffee and toast)
This Fry Up Inspector-recommended family-run café serves delicious breakfasts using quality local ingredients.
On offer is fry-ups in varying sizes, with plenty of vegetarian options, breakfast baps, toasties and loaded fries.
4. Bond Street Café, 47 Bond Street
Opening times: Monday-Friday: 8am-1.45pm, Saturday: 6.30am-12.30pm
Fry-up price: From £5.80 for an all-day breakfast
This family-run café is loved by locals and it serves cooked lunches, snacks and some of the best English breakfasts around.
If you fancy enjoying a fry-up without washing up from the comfort of your own home you can also takeaway.
5. The Street Café, 147 Magdalen Street
Opening times: Monday-Saturday: 8am-2pm, Sunday: 8am-1.30pm
Fry-up price: From £8.95
This top-notch NR3 spot has been serving hearty fry-ups since 1996 and was by far the most popular choice with our readers.
There are plenty of vegetarian and vegan options too and there is also the option to build your own cooked breakfast or porridge.
6. Copper Kettle, 4 Lower Goat Lane
Opening times: Sunday-Friday: 9am-3pm, Saturday: 8am-3pm
Fry-up price: From £8.50
Located in the Norwich Lanes, Copper Kettle is one of the city's oldest cafés and it dates back to 1958.
It serves cooked breakfasts, with the option to create-your-own too, American pancakes and a variety of egg dishes.
7. Waterloo Park Pavilion Café - The Feed, Angel Road
Opening times: Monday-Friday: 8.30am-4.30pm, weekends: 8am-5pm
Fry-up price: £8.95
Enjoy a stroll around Waterloo Park and tuck into a delicious breakfast or lunch at this café run by social enterprise The Feed, which aims to prevent poverty, hunger and homelessness in the city
There is a meat, vegetarian or vegan full English available for £8.95, with a smaller children's one for £5, alongside breakfast baps, pancake stacks and more.