Month-long Norwich Pub Festival to be held in July

Published: 4:38 PM June 2, 2021

A month-long celebration featuring over 100 local pubs and breweries is set to be held in Norwich this summer. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A month-long celebration of beer featuring over 100 local pubs and breweries is set to be held in Norwich this summer.

In July over 60 pubs in and around the city will take part in Norwich Pub Festival.

It is the first event run by Norwich and District CAMRA to help bring more people back to the pub and enjoying local beers.

Organiser, Craig Harmer said: “During lockdown we were all missing the pub terribly, and we had to cancel Norwich Beer Festival last October.

“During our online committee meetings, we started talking about how we could help pubs get back on their feet after a difficult year.

You may also want to watch:

“We wanted to plan something exciting for people, as well as supporting our fabulous local pubs and breweries.”

A month-long celebration featuring over 100 local pubs and breweries is set to be held in Norwich this summer. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

People can visit pubs from within colour-coded zones, mapped out in a festival guide available from participating venues.

Each zone will include between eight to 11 pubs, with a whole month to visit as many as you choose.

But the festival is not about pub crawling, it is an opportunity to enjoy and support local pubs safely and leisurely.

Anyone who gets a stamp from every pub in a zone can claim a souvenir coloured wristband, and if you collect all colours (one wristband for each zone), you’ll qualify for a special prize to be awarded at Norwich Beer Festival in October.

Each pub is partnered with a brewery and receives a free cask of beer from them.

Mr Harmer added: "There are over 40 breweries taking part and we want to say a huge thank you to them all for their support."

Almost all the pubs taking part are on train or bus routes, and CAMRA will include public transport details in the festival guide.

In Norwich the central zones are walkable.

Details of all the pubs and breweries taking part will be included in the festival guide, which you can pick up in pubs from June 21.

An online version will also be available via social media pages, just search for @NorwichPubFestival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.